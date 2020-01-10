Game Preview: Bears at Penguins, 7:05 PM

(Wilkes-Barre Township, PA) - Tonight, the Hershey Bears and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins meet for the seventh of 12 meetings in 2019-20. Hershey enters with a 3-2-0-1 record in the season-series against the Baby Pens.

Hershey Bears (21-11-2-3) vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (17-15-3-2)

January 10, 2020 | 7:05 PM | Game #38 | Mohegan Sun Arena

Referees: Terry Koharski (10), Dan Kelly (45)

Linesmen: Tyler Loftus (11), Bill Lyons (27)

ATLANTIC DIVISION STANDINGS

Broadcast Information (Pre-game 6:35 p.m.)

RADIO: WQIC-100.1 FM, Fox Sports 1460-AM, WOYK-1350 AM, Voice of the Bears Zack Fisch and Matt Trust on the call.

LISTEN LIVE: Fox Sports AM-1460 Stream, Caps Radio 24/7

WATCH LIVE: AHLTV

LAST TIME OUT:

The Hershey Bears are back in action after dropping a tight, 2-1 decision on Wednesday night to the Hartford Wolf Pack at Giant Center. Boo Nieves struck first for opposing Hartford at 18:26 of the first period, answered by Philippe Maillet at 15:59 of the second frame. With under a minute remaining, Vinni Lettieri beat Vitek Vanecek five-hole for his 14th goal of the season to lift Hartford. The Penguins were also in action on Wednesday night, and yielded a six spot in a 6-3 defeat to the Charlotte Checkers. Cole Cassels scored his first goal as a Penguin at 13:10 of the first period. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton also received goals from Anthony Angello and Adam Johnson in the loss.

SEASON-SERIES RECAP:

Halfway through 12 rounds, the Bears and Penguins continue to be tightly contested in their season-series. Matt Moulson and Mike Sgarbossa have appeared in all six meetings against the Baby Pens this season, and have averaged one point per game. Moulson enters with six points (four goals, two assists) against the Baby Pens, with all four strikes coming on the man-advantage. Garrett Pilon receives an honorable mention with five points (one goal, four assists) in six meetings against the Penguins this season. On the opposing end, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's Anthony Angello has led the way against Hershey, tallying five points (three goals, two assists) in six games. In goal, Pheonix Copley has displayed a 2-0-1 record, with a staggering 0.96 goals-against average and .963 save percentage. Both teams have won three of the previous six meetings, with Hershey earning points in four of six (3-2-0-1). Four of the six contests have been decided by only one goal.

PHIL CONTINUES TO THRILL:

Philippe Maillet scored Hershey's only goal on Wednesday night to push his current point streak to four games. On a power move to the net in the second period, Maillet tallied on Wolf Pack goaltender Adam Huska for his third strike in the last four games. The Montreal, Quebec native was previously named Hershey's PSECU Player of the Week after converting six points (two goals, four assists) in the previous week to fuel his longest point streak of the season. In 36 games this season, Maillet has added 19 points (eight goals, 11 assists).

BIG BECK IS BACK:

Wednesday night marked the return of a Bears bruising forward Beck Malenstyn from injury. Malenstyn suited for the Chocolate and White against the Hartford Wolf Pack on Wednesday night for his first appearance since Dec. 7 against Lehigh Valley. The sophomore has produced seven points (four goals, three assists) in 22 games this season with Hershey, and additionally received his first NHL recall on Nov. 20. Malenstyn made his NHL debut later that evening at Madison Square Garden against the New York Rangers and totaled three games in his stint with the Capitals.

HALFWAY HOME:

At the conclusion of tonight's game, the Chocolate and White will be at the halfway point of their 2019-20 regular season schedule. Entering tonight at 10 games above the .500 mark, the Bears can match their season-best, 11 games over with a victory tonight. With a .635 point percentage going into Friday, Hershey is on pace to finish their 76 game schedule with 97 points.

