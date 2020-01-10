Sharp-Shooting Wolf Pack Topple Checkers
January 10, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hartford Wolf Pack News Release
Hartford, CT - Danny O'Regan scored twice, and Vinni Lettieri had a goal and three assists, Friday night at the XL Center, as the Hartford Wolf Pack defeated the Charlotte Checkers by a score of 6-3.
The win extended a Wolf Pack win streak to six games, the team's longest of the season. Charlotte had won six in a row coming into the game.
Tim Gettinger had a goal and two assists for Hartford, and Boo Nieves, who centers a line with Gettinger and Lettieri, added a goal and an assist.
"That line has been really good for us," said Wolf Pack head coach Kris Knoblauch. "They're our shutdown guys. Good defense is good offense, and that's exactly what they've been able to do."
The Wolf Pack and Checkers combined for six goals in the first period of Friday night's contest, including the first five of the game in a span of 3:47.
After Clark Bishop gave Charlotte the game's first lead at 2:55, Lettieri responded only 27 seconds later, at 3:22. Defenseman Vincent LoVerde sent a beautiful cross ice pass to Lettieri that he would put home past Checker goaltender Anton Forsberg.
Julien Gauthier put Charlotte up 2-1 at 5:29, but it took the Wolf Pack only 1:03 to respond, with O'Regan scoring his first of the game at 6:32.
It only took 10 seconds after that for the Wolf Pack to take their first lead of the game, as Darren Raddysh led a strong odd-man rush into the offensive zone and found a wide-open Matt Beleskey in the high slot. As he was falling to the ice, Beleskey ripped the puck into the net at 6:42.
Then it was the Checkers' turn to come back, as they capitalized on the game's first power play at 10:49, on a goal by Morgan Geekie.
The only goal of the second period turned out to be the eventual game-winner, a power-play strike by O'Regan for his second of the game at 4:23.
"Danny was rewarded for his hard work," commented Knoblauch. "He's been very important to us. His contributions have been outstanding, and he deserves those goals."
Gettinger doubled the lead 3:43 into the third period, after splitting the Charlotte defensemen and chipping the puck past Forsberg. Gettinger then set up Nieves for the goal that completed the scoring at 14:23.
"[Gettinger's] been awesome," said Nieves. "He uses his size and speed, and he's been doing everything. Excited to see what he grows into."
"They're great players, they're fun to play with," said Gettinger of his linemates.
"[Gettinger] is a guy that wants to win, and he's done it all year," Knoblauch said. "Some nights he's our best forward. He's been a team guy, and it's nice to see him get rewarded" said Knoblauch.
"I take pride defensively, but a lot of guys were blocking shots, it's fun to watch," noted Gettinger.
The Wolf Pack start a stretch of four straight road games Saturday night, traveling to Wilkes-Barre, PA for a 7:05 battle with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins. The next home game for the Wolf Pack is Friday, January 24 vs. the Bridgeport Sound Tigers, with faceoff at 7:15. That is "Pucks and Paws Night" at the XL Center, and all Friday-night Wolf Pack home games feature $1 hot dogs and $2 beers through the start of the second period, presented by Nomads Adventure Quest.
Tickets for all 2019-20 Wolf Pack home games are on sale now at the Sunwave Gas & Power Ticket Office at the XL Center, on-line at www.hartfordwolfpack.com and by phone at (877) 522-8499. Tickets purchased in advance for kids 12 or younger start at just $10 each, and all tickets will have a $3 day-of-game increase.
To speak with a Wolf Pack representative about season or group tickets, or any of the Wolf Pack's many ticketing options, call (860) 722-9425. To visit the Wolf Pack on line, go to www.hartfordwolfpack.com.
Charlotte Checkers 3 at Hartford Wolf Pack 6
Friday - XL Center
Charlotte 3 0 0 - 3
Hartford 3 1 2 - 6
1st Period-1, Charlotte, Bishop 3 (Markison, Pritchard), 2:55. 2, Hartford, Lettieri 15 (Nieves, Gettinger), 3:22. 3, Charlotte, Gauthier 18 (Bean, McCormick), 5:29. 4, Hartford, O'Regan 7 (Geertsen, Di Giuseppe), 6:32. 5, Hartford, Beleskey 10 (Raddysh, LoVerde), 6:42. 6, Charlotte, Geekie 9 (Kuokkanen, Bean), 10:49 (PP). Penalties-Keane Hfd (holding), 10:10; Claesson Cha (tripping), 11:11.
2nd Period-7, Hartford, O'Regan 8 (Keane, Lettieri), 4:23 (PP). Penalties-Markison Cha (holding), 3:04; Smallman Cha (slashing), 7:30; Gibbons Cha (hooking), 15:35; Markison Cha (tripping), 16:25; served by Kravtsov Hfd (bench minor - too many men), 19:16; Geekie Cha (hooking), 19:56.
3rd Period-8, Hartford, Gettinger 10 (Geertsen, Lettieri), 3:43. 9, Hartford, Nieves 5 (Gettinger, Lettieri), 14:23. Penalties-Jones Hfd (tripping), 5:21; Ebert Hfd (holding), 10:41; Kuokkanen Cha (slashing), 10:50.
Shots on Goal-Charlotte 11-9-11-31. Hartford 11-11-12-34.
Power Play Opportunities-Charlotte 1 / 4; Hartford 1 / 7.
Goalies-Charlotte, Forsberg 10-6-2 (34 shots-28 saves). Hartford, Huska 8-4-4 (31 shots-28 saves).
A-5,499
Referees-Jordan Deckard (14), Alex Garon (64).
Linesmen-Mike Baker (11), Brent Colby (7).
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from January 10, 2020
- Moose Denied by Pickard, Griffins - Manitoba Moose
- Sharp-Shooting Wolf Pack Topple Checkers - Hartford Wolf Pack
- New Look Lineup Not Enough at Utica - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Wolves Overpower San Antonio Rampage - Chicago Wolves
- Crunch Stumble against Rocket, 7-5 - Syracuse Crunch
- Penguins Lose in Shootout to Bears, 2-1 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Formenton Hat-Trick Powers Sens to Win in Rochester - Belleville Senators
- Bridgeport can't beat Samuel Montembeault despite 31 shots on Friday - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Bailey's Hat Trick Powers Comets To Win Over Phantoms - Utica Comets
- Bears Edge Penguins in Shootout, 2-1 - Hershey Bears
- Moose Reassign Forward Bobby Lynch - Manitoba Moose
- Win Streak Extended In 5-2 Win Over Monsters - Binghamton Devils
- Montembeault Magnificent in Shutout for T-Birds' 5th Straight Win - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Checkers' Win Streak Comes to an End in Hartford - Charlotte Checkers
- Monsters Upended in Binghamton, 5-2 - Cleveland Monsters
- American Hockey League Statement Regarding Friday's Marlies-Stars Game - Texas Stars
- American Hockey League Statement Regarding Friday's Marlies-Stars Game - AHL
- IceHogs Unveil Specialty Jerseys for Autism Awareness/LEGO Night January 25 - Rockford IceHogs
- De Leo Recalled, Terry Joins San Diego - San Diego Gulls
- Tampa Bay Lightning Recall Alex Volkov from Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
- Coyotes Assign Prosvetov to Tucson - Tucson Roadrunners
- Griffins Host First-Ever Wizards Night - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Wolves Youth Hockey Appearances Start with Leschyshyn - Chicago Wolves
- Marlies Open Boat Show Road Trip Tonight in Texas - Toronto Marlies
- IceHogs Announce Schedule Change with Admirals - Rockford IceHogs
- Dallas Stars Reassign Defenseman Joel Hanley to Texas - Texas Stars
- Jets Reassign Logan Shaw to the Manitoba Moose - Manitoba Moose
- Rocket Agree to Terms on One-Year, One-Way AHL Contract with Defenseman Evan McEneny - Laval Rocket
- Three Rejoin Tucson from Rapid City - Tucson Roadrunners
- Admirals Game Time for Saturday Changed to 1 PM - Milwaukee Admirals
- Rochester Americans Game Preview: Friday, January 10, 2020 vs. Belleville Senators - Rochester Americans
- Senators Ink Todd to PTO - Belleville Senators
- Game Day Build-Up: Senators at Americans, January 10 - Belleville Senators
- Wahlstrom Back for Three-In-Three this Weekend - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Game Preview: Bears at Penguins, 7:05 PM - Hershey Bears
- Christopher Brown Recalled from Wheeling - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Game 34 Preview: Tucson at Colorado - Tucson Roadrunners
- Comets Acquire John Stevens for Future Considerations - Utica Comets
- Sound Tigers Make Trade with Utica - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.