Sound Tigers Make Trade with Utica

BRIDGEPORTâ, Conn. - The Bridgeport Sound Tigers, American Hockey League affiliate of the New York Islanders, have traded John Stevens to the Utica Comets in exchange for future considerations.

Stevens, 25, collected five points (three goals, two assists) in 16 games with the Sound Tigers this season. The third-year forward played 117 games with Bridgeport dating back to 2017.

Next Time Out: The Sound Tigers finish their season-long, five-game road trip tonight with a 7:05 p.m. matchup against the Springfield Thunderbirds at MassMutual Center. Fans can follow all of the live action via the Sound Tigers Radio Network and AHLTV, beginning with the pre-game show at 6:45 p.m.

Salute to the Troops: The Sound Tigers return home this Saturday and Sunday for Military Appreciation Weekend, presented by the Better Business Bureau Serving Connecticut and other community partners. Saturday's 7 p.m. features a military hat giveaway to the first 2,500 fans and Sunday's 3 p.m. tilt includes a t-shirt giveaway to the first 1,000 in attendance. All veterans and active duty personnel may receive a free ticket by showing their military ID at the Webster Bank Arena Click It or Ticket Box Office. In addition, the Sound Tigers will wear all-new military-themed jerseys both days, which will be auctioned off to benefit the BBB Foundation.

