Senators Ink Todd to PTO
January 10, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release
The Belleville Senators have inked forward Nathan Todd to a professional tryout agreement.
Todd has played 13 games in the AHL this season, all with the Manitoba Moose, where he has one goal. His lone goal of the season came in Belleville on Nov. 20.
The 24-year-old has spent the past three seasons with the ECHL's Brampton Beast and in 18 games this year, he has 21 points (seven goals).
Todd has previously spent time with Ottawa's AHL squad having played seven games for Binghamton in the 2015-16 season.
Belleville is back in action tonight when they visit Rochester to open its 16-day road trip. The Sens aren't back home until Jan. 25 when they host Utica on Bell Let's Talk night. Tickets are available.
