American Hockey League Statement Regarding Friday's Marlies-Stars Game

January 10, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) News Release





SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League has announced that the Toronto Marlies have elected to forfeit their game this evening against the Texas Stars in Cedar Park, Texas.

Per AHL Rule 66.1, the Stars have been awarded a 1-0 victory.

