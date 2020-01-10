Tampa Bay Lightning Recall Alex Volkov from Syracuse Crunch
January 10, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Tampa Bay Lightning have recalled forward Alexander Volkov from the Syracuse Crunch, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced today. Additionally, the Lightning have reassigned forward Jimmy Huntington to the Crunch from the Orlando Solar Bears.
Volkov, 22, has skated in four games with the Lightning this season, posting three shots on goal. The Moscow, Russia native made his NHL debut with the Bolts earlier this season on October 30 against the New Jersey Devils. Volkov has also appeared in 25 games with the Crunch in 2019-20, recording two goals and 15 points to go along with 14 penalty minutes. Over the past three seasons with Syracuse, Volkov has posted 48 goals and 108 points in 174 games.
The 6-foot-1, 191-pound forward was drafted by the Lightning in the second round, 48th overall, at the 2017 NHL Draft.
Huntington, 21, has appeared in 18 games with the Crunch this season tallying one assist. He has also recorded a goal and three assists in five contests with the Solar Bears. He skated in 66 contests with the Rimouski Oceanic of the QMJHL last season tallying 40 goals and 52 assists. Huntington was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Lightning on March 1.
