Coyotes Assign Prosvetov to Tucson
January 10, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Tucson Roadrunners News Release
GLENDALE, ARIZONA - Arizona Coyotes President of Hockey Operations and General Manager John Chayka announced today that the Coyotes have assigned goaltender Ivan Prosvetov to the Tucson Roadrunners, the club's American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate.
The 20-year-old Prosvetov has posted an 11-3-0 record with a 2.38 goals against average (GAA), a .931 save percentage (SV%) and a shutout in 15 games with the Roadrunners this season.
Last year in his only season in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL), the 6-foot-5, 176-pound native of Moscow, RU registered a 36-11-1 record with a 2.94 GAA, a .910 SV% and four shutouts in 53 games with Saginaw. He finished third in both shutouts and wins among all goaltenders and was named to the OHL Third All-Star team.
Prosvetov was originally drafted by the Coyotes in the fourth round (114th overall) in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft.
