Comets Acquire John Stevens for Future Considerations

Utica, NY - Utica Comets General Manager Ryan Johnson announced today that the club has acquired forward John Stevens from the Bridgeport Sound Tigers in exchange for future considerations.

Stevens, 25, has skated in 16 games with the Sound Tigers this season, registering five points (3-2-5). In 117 career AHL games, the Sea Isle City, New Jersey native has posted 32 points (13-19-32).

Prior to turning pro, the 6-2, 205-pound forward played four seasons at Northeastern University, tallying 106 points (26-80-106) in 132 games.

