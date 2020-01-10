Game Day Build-Up: Senators at Americans, January 10

The set-up

The Belleville Senators' 16-day road trip gets underway tonight against a familiar foe as they visit the Rochester Americans.

The Senators (20-13-2-1) dropped a 3-2 decision last time out on Wednesday against Utica but they remain in fourth place in the North Division. The Sens' 132 goals is the second most in the AHL.

Rochester (21-9-2-3) leads the North by a point over Utica but the Amerks have played two fewer games.

Despite both teams holding playoff spots, their form over the last 10 games leaves room for improvement. Belleville is 4-4-1-1 while Rochester have gone 4-5-0-1.

Roster notes

Belleville lost forward Filip Chlapik to Ottawa Friday as a ripple effect of Nick Paul's injury. D-man Christian Jaros was however reassigned to Belleville.

With the Sens heading into a back-to-back, expect Filip Gustavsson and Joey Daccord to get a start each. Who starts tonight though remains to be determined.

Jonathan Davidsson and Jordan Szwarz are out for the Senators.

Previous history

Tonight is the third contest of the season between the two teams and Belleville are still seeking its first win as they've gone 0-1-1-0 so far. The Senators are 7-5-0-2 all-time against the Americans.

Who to watch

Rookie sensation Josh Norris buried his 20th goal of the season Wednesday in just his 35th game of the season. His 34 points lead all AHL rookies.

Injuries slowed down Remi Elie to start the year but in his 12 games he's racked up three goals and seven points.

Where to watch

Friday's game starts at 7:05pm and can be seen LIVE on AHLTV. Follow the Belleville Sens on Twitter for live updates.

The radio broadcast on CJBQ 800 begins at 6:55pm with Jack Miller on the call.

