Wolves Ride Special Teams to Win over Rampage

SAN ANTONIO, TX - Keegan Kolesar scored two of Chicago's three power play goals on Friday night, as the Chicago Wolves (18-17-4) picked up a 5-2 win over the San Antonio Rampage (13-15-9) at the AT&T Center.

Austin Poganski scored both goals for the Rampage. Ville Husso took the loss in net, stopping 17 of 22 shots in 36:17 of work.

The Wolves scored three power play goals, matching the most given up by the Rampage in a game this season. Chicago also added a shorthanded goal to cap the scoring late in the second period.

The Rampage took a penalty just 38 seconds into the first period when Josh Wesley was sent off for interference. The Wolves capitalized at 2:04 when Kolesar cut through the defense and snapped a shot past Husso for his first goal of the season.

Poganski tied the score at 5:12 of the first period, burying a pass in front from Nathan Walker for a power play goal, his fourth goal of the year.

At 10:47 of the first Kolesar struck again, breaking in alone on Husso. The Rampage goaltender made the initial save, but Kolesar banked a rebound in off of Husso from behind the goal line for another power play goal and a 2-1 Wolves lead.

San Antonio took another penalty in the opening minute of the second when Cam Darcy was whistled for slashing. Valentin Zykov took advantage with a shot past Husso from the right face-off dot that made it 3-1, his fifth of the year at 1:06.

Brandon Pirri made it 4-1 Chicago at 9:38 of the second period. After breaking his stick on a shot attempt, Pirri got a new stick from the bench and took a pass from Patrick Brown in the high slot to fire a shot past Husso for his ninth goal of the season.

Poganski brought the Rampage back within a pair at 13:26 of the second, beating Zach Whitecloud down the right-wing boards and taking the puck right to the front to beat Wolves goaltender Oscar Dansk with a backhander for his second of the game.

Trailing 4-2, the Rampage earned a power play late in the second period. A turnover at the offensive blue line became a shorthanded 2-on-1 rush for the Wolves. Husso made the initial save on Gage Quinney, but Brown finished the rebound to make it 5-2 with his sixth goal of the season.

Husso was replaced by Adam Wilcox following the Brown goal. Wilcox stopped all five shots he faced in 23:43 of work.

San Antonio outshot the Wolves 16-3 in the third period but could not score again. Dansk improved to 9-0-1 over his last ten starts with a 33-save victory.

The Rampage have surrendered six shorthanded goals this season.

Darcy returned to the lineup for the first time since Nov. 30, having missed the prior 14 games due to injury.

Chicago has won four consecutive road games, and five of their last six away from Allstate Arena.

The Rampage and Wolves meet again at the AT&T Center on Saturday night, Chicago's final regular season visit to San Antonio. Puck-drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT. The game is available on Ticket 760 and streamed on AHLTV.

RAMPAGE STATS:

Goals: Poganski (4,5)

Ville Husso: 17 saves on 22 shots; Adam Wilcox: 5 saves on 5 shots

Power Play: 1-for-5

Penalty Kill: 1-for-4

THREE STARS:

1) Keegan Kolesar - CHI

2) Valentin Zykov - CHI

3) Austin Poganski - SA

