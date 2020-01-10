Grosenick, Admirals Shutout Rockford
January 10, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Milwaukee Admirals News Release
Milwaukee, WI - Troy Grosenick stopped all 24 shots he saw, while Rem Pitlick and Tommy Novak provided the offense as the Admirals snapped a brief three-game skid with a 2-0 win over the Rockford IceHogs on Friday night at Panther Arena.
It was the second shutout of the season for Grosenick and upped his record to 14-3-2 on the campaign.
Pitlick got the Admirals all the offense they would need with 5:18 left in the first period with his 12th goal of the season. The play started when Jeremey Davies took shot from between the wheels that was knocked around in front of the net and fell just out of the reach of Rockford goalie Colin Delia. Pitlick was able to get there first and squeezed the puck past Delia for a 1-0 lead.
That would be all the scoring more than 40 minutes, even though both teams would have some prime scoring chances, including a 2-on-0 that Delia turned aside midway through the third.
Tommy Novak finally gave the Ads some breathing room when, similar to the first, he finished off a scramble in front of the Rockford net and slid the puck past a prone Delia at the 17:13 mark of the third period.
The Admirals finished the game 0-for-3 on the power-play, while killing off all four Rockford attempts with the man-advantage.
The same two teams will be back at it on Saturday afternoon at 1 pm, a time that was moved up because of the pending winter storm.
