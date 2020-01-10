Christopher Brown Recalled from Wheeling

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins announced today that forward Christopher Brown has been recalled from their ECHL affiliate, the Wheeling Nailers.

Brown has been on a tear for the Nailers lately, posting seven goals and 10 points in Wheeling's last 11 games. The Michigan-born forward's recent outburst has him up to 17 points (10G-7A) on the season, his first as a pro.

Brown signed an AHL contract with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton this past summer on July 3, 2019. Prior to that, he played three games for the Penguins on an amateur tryout agreement at the end of the 2018-19 season. Brown snagged one point, an assist, in that time.

The 23-year-old forward was drafted in the 6th round (151st overall) by the Buffalo Sabres. He then went on to play four years of college hockey for Boston College. In his time with the Eagles, he played in 151 games, scoring 27 goals and tallying 72 points.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's next game is tonight, Friday, Jan. 10, against the Hershey Bears. Puck drop between the Penguins and Stars is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza.

