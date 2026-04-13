Meet the 2026 WNBA Draftees: Azzi Fudd, Lauren Betts, Flau'Jae Johnson, Olivia Miles and Kiki Rice

Published on April 12, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) YouTube Video







The next generation is here

Get to know more about the 2026 Draftees ahead of the #WNBADraft presented by @StateStreetIM_US SPY!

The 30th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from April 12, 2026

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