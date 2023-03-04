Game Preview: Iowa Wild at Grand Rapids Griffins

The Iowa Wild look to complete a sweep of a weekend series against the Grand Rapids Griffins at Van Andel Arena Saturday at 6 p.m. Iowa improved to 5-1-1-0 against Grand Rapids this season with a 5-2 win over the Griffins on Friday.

MIKE CHECK

Mike O'Leary notched three assists in the first period on Friday against Grand Rapids before adding an empty-net goal in the third period to seal Iowa's 5-2 win over the Griffins. O'Leary set a professional best with the four-point performance; he had previously recorded two points on four seperate occasions. O'Leary also became the first Iowa skater to record four points during the 2022-23 season. Mason Shaw was the last Wild player to do so (Apr. 19, 2022 vs. GR, 2-2=4).

FIVE GUYS

- Five different skaters scored for Iowa against Grand Rapids on Friday

- The Wild last had five players find the scoresheet on Jan. 11 in a 5-2 win over the Griffins

- Iowa has had five players score in a game five times this season and six on one occasion

- Sammy Walker has been a goal scorer in all six of those games

PERIOD SPLITS

- Iowa has outscored Grand Rapids 28-19 and while being outshot 230-216 this season

- Each team has scored seven first period goals in the season series, but the Wild have outscored the Griffins 10-5 in second periods and 10-6 in third periods

- Iowa has maintained a 78-67 third period edge in shots over Grand Rapids

