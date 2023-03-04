Coyotes Assign Kelemen, Kesselring, and Kolyachonok to Tucson
March 4, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Tucson Roadrunners News Release
Tucson, Arizona - The Arizona Coyotes and General Manager Bill Armstrong announced Saturday that forward Milos Kelemen and defensemen Vlad Kolyachonok and Michael Kesselring have been assigned to the Tucson Roadrunners. The three all took the ice for Arizona on Friday, as they hosted the Carolina Hurricanes at Mullett Arena.
Friday was the second NHL outing of the season for both Kelemen and Kolyachonok. The 23-year-old Kelemen made his National Hockey League earlier this season on January 24, while Kolyachonok appeared in 32 games for the Coyotes in 2021-2022. The pair have combined for 106 games with Tucson on the year.
Kesselring was acquired by the Coyotes on Thursday from the Edmonton Oilers and made his National Hockey League debut with Arizona on Friday against Carolina. In 49 games with the AHL's Bakersfield Condors this year, the 23-year-old has tallied 13 goals and nine assists for 22 total points as a plus-five. His 13 goals are tied for the second most among American Hockey League Defensemen and his 22 total points led all Condors blue-liners. Kesselring was selected by Edmonton in the sixth round (#164 overall) of the 2018 NHL Entry Draft.
The Roadrunners wrap up a two-game set with the San Diego Gulls from the Tucson Arena Saturday night at 7 p.m. MST. The Roadrunners earned a standings point on Friday in a 3-2 overtime loss with a roster that featured 16 skaters, extending their unbeaten streak at home to seven games. The series finale against the AHL affiliate of the Anaheim Ducks is Hockey Is For Everyone Night Presented by O'Rielly Chevrolet. For full details on the game and to purchase tickets, visit TucsonRoadrunners.com/Fun.
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
