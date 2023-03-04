Canucks Make Late Push, Fall 3-2 in Shootout to Silver Knights

The Abbotsford Canucks wrapped up their five-game road trip on Saturday night in Henderson, as they squared off with the Silver Knights for the final time this season.

Zach Giuttari made his Abbotsford debut following a trade on Friday which saw the Canucks acquire him in a trade with the Hartford Wolf Pack in exchange for future considerations. Nils Höglander looked to continue his hot streak in this one, having recorded five points over the past four games.

Spencer Martin returned to the Canucks' goal, as he was looking to win his third straight start. Across from Martin in the Henderson crease would be Jiri Patera.

The hosts would open the scoring at the midway point of the opening frame, as Ivan Morozov converted on the man advantage for Henderson. After receiving a cross-crease pass from Lukas Cormier, Morozov snapped home his sixth of the season past Martin.

Morozov's tally would be the lone scoring action of the opening period, as Henderson took the 1-0 lead into the intermission. Despite trailing on the score board, the Canucks lead the shot count after 20 minutes by a total of 9-8.

Henderson though they had grabbed another in the opening minutes of the second period, however the goal wouldn't stand due to a goaltender interference call on Martin. But Sheldon Rempal would double the Silver Knights' advantage a minute later, as he finished off a rebound from a sharp angle along the right boards.

The Silver Knights' two goal lead would see them through to the second intermission, as the hosts were holding a 2-0 lead, as well as a 17-16 lead in the shot count.

Morozov would open up the third period by taking a five minute penalty for allegedly kicking a player, gifting Abbotsford an extended powerplay sequence to start the third. Linus Karlsson would rattle the post in the early goings of the man advantage, but would wind up empty handed.

As the clock ticked down, it seemed as though Patera would deny Abbotsford of finding the score sheet, and he did so all the way until the final eight minutes of the contest. Arsh Bains went barreling into the corner and emerged with the puck, steaming towards goal. A soft saucer pass to Tristen Nielsen allowed Nielsen to rip the puck into the empty cage past a sprawling Patera.

Nielsen's 14th of the season cut the deficit to just one, and sparked a comeback from Abbotsford. Just minutes later, Bains once again slipped the puck out in front of Patera's goal, with Linus Karlsson burying a snapshot to level the score with just three minutes remaining in the third.

All tied up at two, Abbotsford thought they had sealed the winner when in the final 40 seconds, Linus Karlsson once again buried from close range. After a review, the goal was called back due to a goaltender interference call, sending the game to overtime.

A back and forth extra five minutes solved nothing, sending this one to a shootout.

Pavel Dorofeyev and Gemel Smith both tallied for Henderson in the shootout, while Nielsen hit the post and Nils Höglander couldn't convert, meaning that the Silver Knights walked away with the full two points as 3-2 winners.

With two assists, Arsh Bains has registered a multi-point game in consecutive games for the first time in his career. Martin stopped 24 of the 26 shots he faced through the four periods, while Patera turned aside 32 of Abbotsford's 34 efforts.

Up next for the Canucks is a six game homestand, starting on March 7th. The Canucks face off with the Manitoba Moose on March 7th and 8th, before the Colorado Eagles come to town. The pair of games with the Eagles get underway on Saturday night and Sunday afternoon. Then it will be a week of rest for the team, followed by a rematch with the Ontario Reign on Friday March 17th and Saturday March 18th.

