Zherenko Stellar as T-Birds Top Checkers for 3rd Straight Win

Springfield Thunderbirds' Vadim Zherenko and Charlotte Checkers' Dominic Franco and Patrick Giles in action

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds (28-20-2-4) received another stellar goaltending performance as they downed the Charlotte Checkers (31-19-3-2) by a 4-1 score on Saturday night before a sold-out crowd at the MassMutual Center.

The sellout inside the Thunderdome would not have to wait 60 minutes to hear the goal horn on this night, and it was the T-Birds' fourth line that set the tone past the midpoint of the first period. Greg Printz was a man on a mission, as he raced to a loose puck across the red line, one-handing it past one Checker into the Charlotte zone. Printz's pursuit never tired, as he caught up to the biscuit again to twirl it into the middle of the ice away from a second defender. Drew Callin filled the passing lane perfectly near the top of the left circle, and Printz found him for a one-time blast that beat Mack Guzda under the crossbar, giving Springfield the 1-0 lead on Callin's 8th of the season at 10:46.

At the opposite end, Vadim Zherenko was making his first start since Feb. 18 and came up with the six saves he needed to make in the opening frame. Springfield outshot their division rivals 10-6 in the period.

Matthew Highmore once again found himself on the doorstep for an early goal in the second period, as he cashed in on a loose puck just inside the blue paint just 17 seconds into the period on a net drive by Martin Frk to give Springfield a 2-0 lead. Frk's assist on the goal was his 300th career AHL point.

However, the Checkers took some momentum back in the game on a power play when Guzda made a breakaway save on Highmore, which led shortly thereafter to a redirection goal by Riley Nash at 2:45 to bring it to a 2-1 score.

Then the spotlight shone on Zherenko, who was at his acrobatic best in a wild second-period attack from Charlotte that saw 18 shots come onto the Springfield goaltender, but none beat him after the chance by Nash. Zherenko's athleticism was on full display for three separate post-to-post denials where he outstretched both his legs near a full split. Zherenko's key stops and stable play allowed the T-Birds to escape the period in front despite only getting three shots of their own in the frame.

2:36 into the third, with a newfound edge to their game offensively, Springfield finally rewarded Zherenko with some insurance as Adam Gaudette fired a shot that Guzda stopped, deflecting a rebound high into the air. By the time it plummeted to Earth, Mikhail Abramov found himself in the right place to touch it across the goal line and give the T-Birds a 3-1 advantage. It was Abramov's first goal as a Thunderbird and Gaudette's second assist since joining the organization from Toronto.

With more of a cushion to work with, Springfield added yet another at 12:42, as Frk cashed in on a rebound off Guzda's pad from an initial shot by Matt Kessel. Scott Perunovich picked up the secondary helper on the game's final tally.

Zherenko's outstanding evening came to a close with 32 saves and the eighth win of his rookie season. Springfield has now won three in a row and sits just five points back of the Checkers for third place in the Atlantic Division standings.

The T-Birds look for a clean sweep of the three-game weekend when they visit the Bridgeport Islanders on Sunday afternoon for a 3:00 p.m. puck drop inside Total Mortgage Arena.

