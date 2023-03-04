Belleville Sens Close Out Homestand With Second Consecutive Win

March 4, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release







BELLEVILLE, ON - The Belleville Senators earned another hard-fought victory at CAA Arena as they defeated the Rochester Americans 3-2 in another tightly contested affair between the rival clubs on Saturday night.

Belleville opened the scoring just 4:51 into the contest when Angus Crookshank notched his 21st of the campaign on the power play to give the Senators a 1-0 lead after twenty minutes of play.

Early into the second, Belleville extended their advantage after Matthew Boucher capitalized on a turnover at the 5:33 mark of the frame. Less than a minute later, Rochester got on the board as Linus Weissbach found the back of the net. The scoring continued as Jared Lukosavicius tallied the eventual game-winner from a sharp angle to make it 3-1. However, the Amerks quickly answered again, this time through Micheal Mersh, as he cut the score to 3-2 going into the third.

Despite a late Rochester push and a 12-1 shot advantage in the final frame, another strong defensive performance helped the Senators secure critical points against a divisional rival.

The Belleville Senators return to action next Wednesday night when they visit the Laval Rocket for a 7:00 p.m. puck drop at Place Bell.

Sens On Special Teams:

Power Play: 1/4 | Penalty Kill: 2/3

Fast Facts:

Dylan Ferguson made 20 saves in the win.

Egor Sokolov extended his point to four straight with an assist.

Angus Crookshank has scored in back-to-back games.

Max Newton recorded his first career AHL point with an assist.

John Quenneville has three points in his last two games.

Sound Bytes: Interim Head Coach David Bell: "That kind of had a playoff feel. I thought the first period was fast up and down the ice. It was really fast-paced, and then it got chippy, which is fine, and the guys responded to that and we had a little slip there and let them back in the game. But I thought it was a hard-played hockey game on both sides."

Ticket info: Tickets for all Belleville Sens home games are available via Ticketmaster or at the CAA Arena Box Office.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 4, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.