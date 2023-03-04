Belleville Sens Close Out Homestand With Second Consecutive Win
March 4, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release
BELLEVILLE, ON - The Belleville Senators earned another hard-fought victory at CAA Arena as they defeated the Rochester Americans 3-2 in another tightly contested affair between the rival clubs on Saturday night.
Belleville opened the scoring just 4:51 into the contest when Angus Crookshank notched his 21st of the campaign on the power play to give the Senators a 1-0 lead after twenty minutes of play.
Early into the second, Belleville extended their advantage after Matthew Boucher capitalized on a turnover at the 5:33 mark of the frame. Less than a minute later, Rochester got on the board as Linus Weissbach found the back of the net. The scoring continued as Jared Lukosavicius tallied the eventual game-winner from a sharp angle to make it 3-1. However, the Amerks quickly answered again, this time through Micheal Mersh, as he cut the score to 3-2 going into the third.
Despite a late Rochester push and a 12-1 shot advantage in the final frame, another strong defensive performance helped the Senators secure critical points against a divisional rival.
The Belleville Senators return to action next Wednesday night when they visit the Laval Rocket for a 7:00 p.m. puck drop at Place Bell.
Sens On Special Teams:
Power Play: 1/4 | Penalty Kill: 2/3
Fast Facts:
Dylan Ferguson made 20 saves in the win.
Egor Sokolov extended his point to four straight with an assist.
Angus Crookshank has scored in back-to-back games.
Max Newton recorded his first career AHL point with an assist.
John Quenneville has three points in his last two games.
Sound Bytes: Interim Head Coach David Bell: "That kind of had a playoff feel. I thought the first period was fast up and down the ice. It was really fast-paced, and then it got chippy, which is fine, and the guys responded to that and we had a little slip there and let them back in the game. But I thought it was a hard-played hockey game on both sides."
Ticket info: Tickets for all Belleville Sens home games are available via Ticketmaster or at the CAA Arena Box Office.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from March 4, 2023
- Canucks Make Late Push, Fall 3-2 in Shootout to Silver Knights - Abbotsford Canucks
- Barracuda Stung by Firebirds, 5-4 - San Jose Barracuda
- San Diego's Steak Continues with Overtime Win - San Diego Gulls
- Soderblom Shines with Season-High 44-Saves in Shootout Victory for Rockford - Rockford IceHogs
- Phantoms Deny Marlies "Any of That Stinkin' Root Beer" on Slapshot Night - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Belleville Sens Close Out Homestand With Second Consecutive Win - Belleville Senators
- Amerks Close Out Road Trip With 3-2 Loss In Belleville - Rochester Americans
- Admirals Strike in Final Minute to Split with Stars - Texas Stars
- Iowa Takes 4-3 Overtime Win, Sweeps Grand Rapids - Iowa Wild
- Griffins Pick Up Point In Overtime Loss To Iowa - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Stastney's Late Goal Lifts Admirals - Milwaukee Admirals
- Vince Iorio Makes NHL Debut with Capitals - Hershey Bears
- Monsters Deliver Thrilling 3-2 Overtime Win Against Pens in Outdoor Classic - Cleveland Monsters
- Bears Blanked by Keyser, Bruins in 1-0 Loss - Hershey Bears
- Wolf Pack Pound Islanders 9-0, Scoring Largest Victory in Franchise History - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Zherenko Stellar as T-Birds Top Checkers for 3rd Straight Win - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Wolf Pack Blanks Islanders - Bridgeport Islanders
- Outdoor Overtime Results in Penguins' Loss to Monsters - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Checkers Stumble in Springfield 4-1 - Charlotte Checkers
- Keyser, P-Bruins Blank Bears - Providence Bruins
- Senators' Wedman Suspended One Game - AHL
- Hogs Make Key Moves - Rockford IceHogs
- Coyotes Assign Kelemen, Kesselring, and Kolyachonok to Tucson - Tucson Roadrunners
- Start of Penguins vs. Monsters Outdoor Game Delayed - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Cleveland Monsters Outdoor Classic Delayed Due to Ice Conditions - Cleveland Monsters
- Sanford Reassigned to Milwaukee - Milwaukee Admirals
- Wolf Pack Look to Rebound in Road Trip Finale - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Dallas Recalls Murray and Olofsson, Reassigns Scheel to Idaho - Texas Stars
- Game Preview: Iowa Wild at Grand Rapids Griffins - Iowa Wild
- Tampa Bay Lightning Recall Defenseman Darren Raddysh from Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
- Game Preview: Bears vs. Bruins, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Bridgeport Islanders Host Wolf Pack at 7 p.m. Tonight - Bridgeport Islanders
- Game #56 - San Diego Gulls at Tucson Roadrunners - Tucson Roadrunners
- IceHogs and Rocket Meet in Canadian Road Trip Conclusion - Rockford IceHogs
- Wranglers Fall to Eagles on the Road - Calgary Wranglers
- Strong Defensive Effort Leads to Belleville Sens' Win Over Rockford - Belleville Senators
- Gulls Win in Overtime - San Diego Gulls
- Roadrunners Earn Standings Point in Seventh Consecutive Home Game with 3-2 Overtime Loss to San Diego - Tucson Roadrunners
- Barracuda Drain Reign, 4-2 - San Jose Barracuda
- Four-Goal Second Period Leads Firebirds Over Condors - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Barracuda Win Over Reign - Ontario Reign
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Belleville Senators Stories
- Belleville Sens Close Out Homestand With Second Consecutive Win
- Strong Defensive Effort Leads to Belleville Sens' Win Over Rockford
- Belleville Sens Sign Forward Max Newton to Professional Tryout Offer
- Belleville Sens Stifled by Comets
- Belleville Sens Conclude Road Trip with Impressive Win in Hershey