Gulls Win in Overtime

The San Diego Gulls scored 15 seconds into overtime tonight at the Tucson Convention Center, beating the Tucson Roadrunners 3-2 with the fastest goal to start an overtime period in the team's American Hockey League history (previous: Jamie Drysdale, 17 seconds into overtime, Feb. 14, 2021 vs COL). The victory marks San Diego's second consecutive overtime win on the road, with the team now owning an overall record of 16-39-1-0 overall and a 9-19-0-0 road record.

Chase De Leo posted his second consecutive multi-point effort (1-1=2), including his 52nd goal in a Gulls sweater to pass Kalle Kossila for third among the team's all-time AHL leaders. The left wing also extended his point streak into an eighth game (7-5=12) with the tally, posting 5-5=10 points since his return to the Gulls lineup on Feb. 18, ending the game second in points and tied for fourth in goals among league leaders over that span.

Josiah Slavin also recorded his second straight multi-point effort, earning the overtime-winning goal and an assist for 2-2=4 points in his first four games as a Gull.

Michael Del Zotto posted a pair of assists, registering 1-2=3 points in his last two games. Del Zotto ranks second among team leaders with 22 assists as a Gull and 25 assists this season.

Josh Lopina started the scoring for the Gulls at 4:06 of the second frame, recording his second goal of the season.

Pavol Regenda (0-1=1) and Brent Gates Jr. (0-1=1) each earned an assist in the effort, while Dylan Sikura skated in his Gulls debut.

Gage Alexander made 29 saves on 31 shots, earning the first overtime win of his AHL career.

San Diego was perfect on the penalty kill tonight (2-for-2), stopping 90.9% (10-of-11) of Tucson's power-play opportunities over their last three contests with the club (Dec. 22, 2022-present)

The Gulls close out their back-to-back weekend series against Tucson tomorrow, Mar. 4 at Tucson Convention Center Arena (6 p.m. PST).

POSTGAME QUOTES

SAN DIEGO GULLS

Center Josiah Slavin

On his game-winning overtime goal

We came back with speed on the breakout and I had a lot of speed coming (in), just trying to use that d-man as a screen, and luckily the muffin went in.

On the team's forechecking effort

I thought it was good. They did a good job standing three guys on the blueline, so we had to chip a lot of pucks. It was good on us to just go in and get some pucks back. So, forecheck looked good.

On the team's performance in its defensive zone

Using the five guys on the breakout, staying tight together, there's plays to be made, and I thought we did a good job getting out of our end tonight and just making those plays.

On the rematch with Tucson tomorrow

I think the same things. Just continue to stay breaking out with a five-man unit and then just continuing to get in hard on their d(efense) on the forecheck and not let them handle our pressure.

On developing chemistry with new teammates

It's a little tough at first. You don't really know how any of the guys play and stuff. But after a few shifts and a few games with them, you start to understand their tendencies and the way they like to play. After a few games, I think I've been a little bit more comfortable.

Head Coach Roy Sommer

On the win over the Tucson Roadrunners

I think if you really look back at it, our last three games have been pretty good. I mean, you take the Ontario game and even the game against Henderson, I thought we played real well. You take tonight...I hate to say too little, too late, but hopefully not. We're actually starting to look like a team. I think we're playing a 200-foot game, we're above pucks. Guys are humpin' on pucks and stopping, and we're not giving up the big chances like we were a month or so ago. Things are coming around.

On how the team has found its game

I think it's the personnel that we have right now. You know, I have to give the organization a lot of credit. I think the trades they've made have helped us. Usually, the trade deadline in the American League, it comes back to bite you. I think we made out pretty good

On the play of Josiah Slavin

I'll tell you what, he's a hockey player. He gets after pucks, he's first on pucks and kind of relentless out there. I know if I was player, I'd want to play with him. He's always above it, has a pretty good mind and, you know, he's scored a couple of big goals for us.

On the debut of Dylan Sikura

You know, for everything he's gone through - he got traded, and then came from Toronto. New equipment, gloves and pants and everything else. His sticks didn't show up (un)til late. For everything he went through, I thought he played a pretty good hockey game. Had some pretty good looks. He's a guy that...he's a shooter. You can tell when he's out there, he's kind of shifty and, you know, kind of shoots the puck from all over the place. You don't score 33 goals or whatever he got last year and not be someone that has a nose for the net.

On the line combinations used tonight

If you look at the one line, (Josh) Lopina, (Brent) Gates (Jr.) and (Bryce) Kindopp, that line, since we put them together in the Ontario game, I think they've been one of our better forechecking lines, and they finally scored tonight. We had some secondary scoring. And then the other one, put Slavs (Josiah Slavin) up, he's a centerman. That's where we lost (former Gull Rocco) Grimaldi, so we put him with (Chase) De Leo and Reg (Pavol Regenda). Those two guys seem to work pretty good together, and that line did it. And then Gawds (Glenn Gawdin), you know, had a lot of success playing with a guy that's a shooter, and that's what (Dylan) Sikura is. It all worked out. We'll see tomorrow if we come with the same energy.

On tomorrow's rematch with Tucson

I think if we play the same way we did tonight. Like I said, we played a 200-foot game, we didn't give up a lot. I thought in our own end, we kept everything to the outside for the most part. I think we need to be a little more patient offensively. We dove down a couple of times and gave some odd-man rushes up, but that's easy to clean up.

