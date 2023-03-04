Wolf Pack Pound Islanders 9-0, Scoring Largest Victory in Franchise History

BRIDGEPORT, CT - The Hartford Wolf Pack scored their largest margin of victory in franchise history on Saturday night, pounding the Bridgeport Islanders by a final score of 9-0 at Total Mortgage Arena in Bridgeport. It was the second nine-goal victory in franchise history, with the other occasion coming on March 29th, 2008 in Springfield by a final of 10-1.

Will Cuylle opened the scoring 3:36 into the contest, potting the eventual game-winning goal. Jeff Kubiak rang the iron for the Islanders after a Wolf Pack turnover in their own zone. The Wolf Pack were able to corral the puck after the close call, and countered up the ice. Jonny Brodzinski entered the zone on the right-wing side before dropping a pass to a trailing Cuylle. Cuylle walked into the slot and ripped his team-leading 19th goal of the season by Cory Schneider.

Brodzinski made it a 2-0 contest less than two minutes later, scoring his tenth goal of the season at 5:15 of the first period. Brodzinski walked in front of the crease and snapped a shot over the shoulder of Schneider to provide the insurance.

For the second time this season, the Wolf Pack would strike five times in a period as they blew the game wide open in the middle frame. First, Ryan Carpenter buried a feed from Bobby Trivigno at 2:35 for his 14th goal of the season. 1:55 later, Carpenter scored his second of the night when he deflected a Zac Jones shot by Schneider on the powerplay. It was Carpenter's second straight multi-goal outing in Bridgeport. He scored a hat trick in the club's last visit on December 27th.

Jake Leschyshyn joined in on the fun at 10:31, scoring a powerplay goal for his first tally as a member of the Wolf Pack. Leschyshyn located a loose puck at the side of the Islander goal, then jammed a backhander by Schneider to make it 5-0.

At that point, the Islanders relieved the veteran, pulling him from the game in favor of Jakub Skarek. Skarek, who had two wins against Hartford earlier in 2023, did not manage to withstand the attack any better.

Tanner Frtiz made it 6-0 at 12:49, taking a pass from Lauri Pajuniemi and firing it by Skarek. It was Fritz's fifth goal of the season, and his 31st point of the campaign. It was the first of three assists on the night for Pajuniemi.

Mathew Robertson made it 7-0 at 19:01, blasting his fifth goal of the season home on a five-on-three powerplay. It was Hartford's third powerplay goal of both the period and the game. It was the first time this season that they scored three powerplay goals in a single game.

Brodzinski would finish off his second four-point night of the season, scoring his second goal of the contest at 8:10 of the final frame to make it 8-0. The Wolf Pack then set a new single-game high for goals this season when Tim Gettinger scored his tenth of the campaign at 14:47. The goal gave Gettinger his first four-point outing (1 g, 3 a) of the season.

Dylan Garand, not to be forgotten, collected his eleventh win and third shutout of the season. He made just eleven saves in the victory. The eleven shots allowed were the fewest shots allowed in a single game in Wolf Pack history. The previous mark was 13 shots allowed, done three prior times in franchise history.

