Keyser, P-Bruins Blank Bears
March 4, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Providence Bruins News Release
Hershey, PA - Goaltender Kyle Keyser pitched a 22 save shutout as the Providence Bruins blanked the Hershey Bears 1-0 at the Giant Center on Saturday night. Marc McLaughlin netted the lone goal of the game with just over six minutes remaining in the third period.
How It Happened
Controlling the puck in the slot, Chris Wagner found McLaughlin cutting to the left post for a redirection goal to give the P-Bruins a 1-0 lead with 6:03 remaining in the third period. Jack Ahcan was credited with the secondary assist.
Stats
Keyser's shutout was his first of the season and the second of his career.
McLaughlin's tally was his second game-winning goal of the season.
The P-Bruins power play went 0-for-3, and the penalty kill was 4-for-4.
Next Game
The P-Bruins travel to Allentown, P.A., to face the Lehigh Valley Phantoms on Sunday, March 5 at the PPL Center. Puck drop is set for 4:05 p.m. ET.
