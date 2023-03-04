Condors Drop Reign in Overtime

Ontario Reign's Nate Schnarr versus Bakersfield Condors' Dino Kambeitz and Cam Dineen

Storyline: Three power play goals allowed the Ontario Reign (30-20-4-1) to erase an early deficit and for overtime, but a breakaway goal by Seth Griffith in the extra session gave the Bakersfield Condors (25-25-2-2) the win in the final regular season matchup of the season between the two teams on Saturday night at the Mechanics Bank Arena.

Samuel Fagemo scored two of the man-advantage tallies for Ontario in a losing effort, while TJ Tynan had a game-high three points with a goal and two assists and both Lias Andersson and Jordan Spence picked up a pair of helpers.

Date: March 4, 2023

Venue: Mechanics Bank Arena - Bakersfield, CA

Three Stars -

1. Seth Griffith (BAK)

2. Justin Bailey (BAK)

3. Xavier Bourgault (BAK)

W: Calvin Pickard

L: Cal Petersen

Next Game: Wednesday, Mar. 8, 2023 vs. San Jose Barracuda | 7:00 PM PST | Toyota Arena

