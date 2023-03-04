Condors Drop Reign in Overtime
March 4, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release
Ontario Reign's Nate Schnarr versus Bakersfield Condors' Dino Kambeitz and Cam Dineen
(Ontario Reign)
Storyline: Three power play goals allowed the Ontario Reign (30-20-4-1) to erase an early deficit and for overtime, but a breakaway goal by Seth Griffith in the extra session gave the Bakersfield Condors (25-25-2-2) the win in the final regular season matchup of the season between the two teams on Saturday night at the Mechanics Bank Arena.
Samuel Fagemo scored two of the man-advantage tallies for Ontario in a losing effort, while TJ Tynan had a game-high three points with a goal and two assists and both Lias Andersson and Jordan Spence picked up a pair of helpers.
Date: March 4, 2023
Venue: Mechanics Bank Arena - Bakersfield, CA
Box Score
Photos
Full Recap & Postgame Quotes
Three Stars -
1. Seth Griffith (BAK)
2. Justin Bailey (BAK)
3. Xavier Bourgault (BAK)
W: Calvin Pickard
L: Cal Petersen
Next Game: Wednesday, Mar. 8, 2023 vs. San Jose Barracuda | 7:00 PM PST | Toyota Arena
Become a "Fan" of the Reign on Facebook, join the conversation on Twitter and follow us on Instagram. For all the latest news and updates, visit the team's official website, ontarioreign.com.
Images from this story
|
Ontario Reign's Nate Schnarr versus Bakersfield Condors' Dino Kambeitz and Cam Dineen
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from March 4, 2023
- Condors Drop Reign in Overtime - Ontario Reign
- Roadrunners Fall 2-1 In Overtime Saturday Night Against San Diego Gulls - Tucson Roadrunners
- Silver Knights Defeat Canucks, 3-2, in Shootout - Henderson Silver Knights
- Kartye's Late Goal Propels Firebirds Over Barracuda - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- 'Pot of Gold' Night Raises $121,413 for Harrison Sisters, Eagles Fall 6-5 in Shootout - Colorado Eagles
- Canucks Make Late Push, Fall 3-2 in Shootout to Silver Knights - Abbotsford Canucks
- Barracuda Stung by Firebirds, 5-4 - San Jose Barracuda
- San Diego's Steak Continues with Overtime Win - San Diego Gulls
- Soderblom Shines with Season-High 44-Saves in Shootout Victory for Rockford - Rockford IceHogs
- Phantoms Deny Marlies "Any of That Stinkin' Root Beer" on Slapshot Night - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Belleville Sens Close Out Homestand With Second Consecutive Win - Belleville Senators
- Amerks Close Out Road Trip With 3-2 Loss In Belleville - Rochester Americans
- Admirals Strike in Final Minute to Split with Stars - Texas Stars
- Iowa Takes 4-3 Overtime Win, Sweeps Grand Rapids - Iowa Wild
- Griffins Pick Up Point In Overtime Loss To Iowa - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Stastney's Late Goal Lifts Admirals - Milwaukee Admirals
- Vince Iorio Makes NHL Debut with Capitals - Hershey Bears
- Monsters Deliver Thrilling 3-2 Overtime Win Against Pens in Outdoor Classic - Cleveland Monsters
- Bears Blanked by Keyser, Bruins in 1-0 Loss - Hershey Bears
- Wolf Pack Pound Islanders 9-0, Scoring Largest Victory in Franchise History - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Zherenko Stellar as T-Birds Top Checkers for 3rd Straight Win - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Wolf Pack Blanks Islanders - Bridgeport Islanders
- Outdoor Overtime Results in Penguins' Loss to Monsters - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Checkers Stumble in Springfield 4-1 - Charlotte Checkers
- Keyser, P-Bruins Blank Bears - Providence Bruins
- Senators' Wedman Suspended One Game - AHL
- Hogs Make Key Moves - Rockford IceHogs
- Coyotes Assign Kelemen, Kesselring, and Kolyachonok to Tucson - Tucson Roadrunners
- Start of Penguins vs. Monsters Outdoor Game Delayed - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Cleveland Monsters Outdoor Classic Delayed Due to Ice Conditions - Cleveland Monsters
- Sanford Reassigned to Milwaukee - Milwaukee Admirals
- Wolf Pack Look to Rebound in Road Trip Finale - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Dallas Recalls Murray and Olofsson, Reassigns Scheel to Idaho - Texas Stars
- Game Preview: Iowa Wild at Grand Rapids Griffins - Iowa Wild
- Tampa Bay Lightning Recall Defenseman Darren Raddysh from Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
- Game Preview: Bears vs. Bruins, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Bridgeport Islanders Host Wolf Pack at 7 p.m. Tonight - Bridgeport Islanders
- Game #56 - San Diego Gulls at Tucson Roadrunners - Tucson Roadrunners
- IceHogs and Rocket Meet in Canadian Road Trip Conclusion - Rockford IceHogs
- Wranglers Fall to Eagles on the Road - Calgary Wranglers
- Strong Defensive Effort Leads to Belleville Sens' Win Over Rockford - Belleville Senators
- Gulls Win in Overtime - San Diego Gulls
- Roadrunners Earn Standings Point in Seventh Consecutive Home Game with 3-2 Overtime Loss to San Diego - Tucson Roadrunners
- Barracuda Drain Reign, 4-2 - San Jose Barracuda
- Four-Goal Second Period Leads Firebirds Over Condors - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Barracuda Win Over Reign - Ontario Reign
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.