Game Preview: Bears vs. Bruins, 7 p.m.

(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears continue the 2022-23 season, presented by Penn State Health, as they host the Providence Bruins for the second time this year at GIANT Center.

Hershey Bears (34-13-5-2) vs. Providence Bruins (31-12-8-2)

March 4, 2023 | 7 p.m. | Game 55 | GIANT Center

Referees: Reid Anderson (#49), Stephen Hiff (#56)

Linespersons: Richard Jondo (#55), John Rey (#16)

Tonight's Promotions:

Penn State Health T-Shirt Night (All Fans)

Broadcast Information

Voice of the Bears, Zack Fisch, AHL Hall of Famer Mitch Lamoureux, and Jim Jones on the call

RADIO: WFVY-100.1 FM, Fox Sports 1460-AM, SportsRadio 98.9-FM & WOYK 1350-AM,In-arena on 88.9 FM

WATCH LIVE: AHLTV

LISTEN LIVE: Fox Sports AM-1460 Stream

Radio pre-game coverage starts at 6:30 p.m.

LAST TIME OUT:

Hershey claimed a victory over the Toronto Marlies last night, beating the Eastern Conference's top team 4-3 at GIANT Center. After a scoreless first period, the Bears struck for two goals in 31 seconds as Mason Morelli tallied at 2:20 and Mike Sgarbossa scored at 2:51. Mike Vecchione made it 3-0 at 12:32, but the Marlies cut into Hershey's lead on a Mark Johnstone goal at 4:28 of the third period. On a power play, Morelli scored his second of the game to make it 4-1 Hershey, and the Bears fended off two late goals from the Marlies to secure the club's 20th home win of the season. Zach Fucale earned his 18th win of the season in goal with 22 saves, including stopping Kyle Clifford on a penalty shot in the third period. The Bruins were last in action on Thursday, suffering a 7-1 loss at Bridgeport. Georgii Merkulov gave Providence a 1-0 lead, but the Islanders notched seven straight goals, including five in the third period.

BATTLE OF THE BEST:

Tonight's game is the first of three straight contests between the top two teams in the Atlantic Division. The Bears (75 points) enter this evening's contest three points ahead of Providence (72 points) for the top spot in the division with the Bruins having played one fewer game. This is the third meeting between the two teams this season, with Hershey scoring a 1-0 win at GIANT Center on Dec. 28 thanks to a 22-save shutout from Hunter Shepard, and the Bruins responding with a 4-3 victory over the Bears three nights later, despite being outshot 41-21. The two teams duel in Providence next Saturday and Sunday, and the Bears return to Rhode Island to conclude the season series on Apr. 5.

SNIVES HITS THE CENTURY MARK:

Thanks to an assist on Mike Vecchione's second period goal last night, Hershey forward Joe Snively tallied his 100th American Hockey League point. Snively has posted 42 goals and 58 assists over 136 career games with the Chocolate and White, and he enters tonight's game with points in four straight outings (2g, 4a). Snively's first AHL point came versus Providence back on Mar. 30, 2019 as he scored the game-winning goal in his AHL debut in the third period of a 2-1 victory over the Bruins at GIANT Center.

MIKE'S BEST:

With his goal last night, Mike Vecchione collected his 45th point of the season, setting a new career-high in points in a season through just 52 games. Vecchione surpassed his personal-high of 44 points, established last season over 59 games with the Bears. The alternate captain has points in four straight contests (3g, 3a) and has collected points in five of his last six outings. He has 19 goals this season, two off his best mark of 21 goals, scored in 2019-20 with the San Antonio Rampage. Vecchione has three points (1g, 2a) in two head-to-head meetings with Providence this season.

BEARS BITES:

Forward Mike Sgarbossa had a goal and an assist last night and now has scored a team-best 51 points. He's Hershey's first 50-point scorer since 2018-19 when Sgarbossa (65 points), Riley Barber (60 points), and Aaron Ness (55 points) all achieved that milestone...Mason Morelli enters tonight just one point from tying his career-best of 33 points and he's just two points from 100 in his AHL career...Aaron Ness tallied an assist last night and he's just two points from 300 in his professional career...With 34 wins this season, the Bears have matched their win total from the entire 2021-22 campaign...Hershey's Magic Number to clinch a playoff berth is 20.

