Kartye's Late Goal Propels Firebirds Over Barracuda
March 4, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Coachella Valley Firebirds News Release
The Firebirds defeated the San Jose Barracuda by the score 5-4 on Saturday night at Tech CU Arena. Tye Kartye scored with 2:29 left in the third period to seal the Firebirds' 36th victory of the season..
After surrendering the first goal in the last nine games, the Firebirds finally hit the back of the net before their opponent. Max McCormick made a slick pass on to the stick of Kole Lind, beating Strauss Mann for his 22nd of the season. Ryker Evans earned the secondary assist.
The Barracuda answered on the powerplay thanks to an Andrew Agozzino strike and took a 2-1 lead just 13 seconds later on an Ozzy Wiesblatt goal.
Coachella Valley pulled even on a powerplay goal from Jeremy McKenna, his first as a Firebird. Cameron Hughes and John Hayden earned the assists at 16:12 of period one. The Firebirds took their second lead of the game 58 seconds after a redirection from Alexander True. Ryker Evans let a shot a fly from the right circle that hit True in the back and bounced past Mann. Austin Poganski was awarded the secondary assist on True's ninth of the season.
In the closing minutes of the second period, the Firebirds went to the powerplay. Barracuda forward Jeffrey Viel disrupted a cross-ice pass and was sprung on a break into the offensive zone. Viel beat Driedger to tie the game with 31 seconds left in the second period on the fifth shorthanded goal surrendered by Coachella Valley this season.
San Jose took their second lead of the game at the 3:29 mark of period three on a Martin Kaut tip-in. Artemi Kniazev let the shot fly before it hit Kaut's stick for his eighth of the season to make it 4-3 Barracuda.
The Firebirds battled back to tie the game on a seeing eye shot by Jimmy Schuldt at 9:21 of the third period. Cameron Hughes and Ryker Evans once again earned the apples. In the closing minutes, Hughes drove the rush into the offensive zone and dropped a pass back to Tye Kartye. Kartye took a slapshot that beat Mann to give Coachella Valley a 5-4 lead with 2:29 to play. San Jose pulled their netminder but could not find the equalizer as Coachella Valley hung on to win.
Chris Driedger earned his second win of the season, making 37 saves in the victory moved Coachella Valley to 36-10-4-2. The Firebirds' powerplay went 1-for-5 and the penalty kill finished 4-for-5.
NEXT GAME: The Firebirds return home to face the Henderson Silver Knights on Wednesday, March 8. Puck drop is scheduled for 7pm PT at Acrisure Arena.
Full Season, partial plans, and group tickets are also on sale for the Firebirds' inaugural season. For more information and to purchase your ticket plan, please visit www.cvfirebirds.com or call 760-835-8778. View the team's full game and promotional schedule, including theme night events at www.cvfirebirds.com/schedule.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from March 4, 2023
- Condors Drop Reign in Overtime - Ontario Reign
- Roadrunners Fall 2-1 In Overtime Saturday Night Against San Diego Gulls - Tucson Roadrunners
- Silver Knights Defeat Canucks, 3-2, in Shootout - Henderson Silver Knights
- Kartye's Late Goal Propels Firebirds Over Barracuda - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- 'Pot of Gold' Night Raises $121,413 for Harrison Sisters, Eagles Fall 6-5 in Shootout - Colorado Eagles
- Canucks Make Late Push, Fall 3-2 in Shootout to Silver Knights - Abbotsford Canucks
- Barracuda Stung by Firebirds, 5-4 - San Jose Barracuda
- San Diego's Steak Continues with Overtime Win - San Diego Gulls
- Soderblom Shines with Season-High 44-Saves in Shootout Victory for Rockford - Rockford IceHogs
- Phantoms Deny Marlies "Any of That Stinkin' Root Beer" on Slapshot Night - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Belleville Sens Close Out Homestand With Second Consecutive Win - Belleville Senators
- Amerks Close Out Road Trip With 3-2 Loss In Belleville - Rochester Americans
- Admirals Strike in Final Minute to Split with Stars - Texas Stars
- Iowa Takes 4-3 Overtime Win, Sweeps Grand Rapids - Iowa Wild
- Griffins Pick Up Point In Overtime Loss To Iowa - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Stastney's Late Goal Lifts Admirals - Milwaukee Admirals
- Vince Iorio Makes NHL Debut with Capitals - Hershey Bears
- Monsters Deliver Thrilling 3-2 Overtime Win Against Pens in Outdoor Classic - Cleveland Monsters
- Bears Blanked by Keyser, Bruins in 1-0 Loss - Hershey Bears
- Wolf Pack Pound Islanders 9-0, Scoring Largest Victory in Franchise History - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Zherenko Stellar as T-Birds Top Checkers for 3rd Straight Win - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Wolf Pack Blanks Islanders - Bridgeport Islanders
- Outdoor Overtime Results in Penguins' Loss to Monsters - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Checkers Stumble in Springfield 4-1 - Charlotte Checkers
- Keyser, P-Bruins Blank Bears - Providence Bruins
- Senators' Wedman Suspended One Game - AHL
- Hogs Make Key Moves - Rockford IceHogs
- Coyotes Assign Kelemen, Kesselring, and Kolyachonok to Tucson - Tucson Roadrunners
- Start of Penguins vs. Monsters Outdoor Game Delayed - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Cleveland Monsters Outdoor Classic Delayed Due to Ice Conditions - Cleveland Monsters
- Sanford Reassigned to Milwaukee - Milwaukee Admirals
- Wolf Pack Look to Rebound in Road Trip Finale - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Dallas Recalls Murray and Olofsson, Reassigns Scheel to Idaho - Texas Stars
- Game Preview: Iowa Wild at Grand Rapids Griffins - Iowa Wild
- Tampa Bay Lightning Recall Defenseman Darren Raddysh from Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
- Game Preview: Bears vs. Bruins, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Bridgeport Islanders Host Wolf Pack at 7 p.m. Tonight - Bridgeport Islanders
- Game #56 - San Diego Gulls at Tucson Roadrunners - Tucson Roadrunners
- IceHogs and Rocket Meet in Canadian Road Trip Conclusion - Rockford IceHogs
- Wranglers Fall to Eagles on the Road - Calgary Wranglers
- Strong Defensive Effort Leads to Belleville Sens' Win Over Rockford - Belleville Senators
- Gulls Win in Overtime - San Diego Gulls
- Roadrunners Earn Standings Point in Seventh Consecutive Home Game with 3-2 Overtime Loss to San Diego - Tucson Roadrunners
- Barracuda Drain Reign, 4-2 - San Jose Barracuda
- Four-Goal Second Period Leads Firebirds Over Condors - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Barracuda Win Over Reign - Ontario Reign
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Coachella Valley Firebirds Stories
- Kartye's Late Goal Propels Firebirds Over Barracuda
- Four-Goal Second Period Leads Firebirds Over Condors
- John Page Named Senior Vice President of Acrisure Arena, CV Firebirds, and OVG360 Facilities
- Lind's Overtime Winner Puts Firebirds over Barracuda
- Hughes' Four Point Night Leads Firebirds Over Gulls