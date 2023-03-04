Admirals Strike in Final Minute to Split with Stars
March 4, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release
Texas Stars' Riley Damiani battles Milwaukee Admirals' Zach Sanford
(Texas Stars, Credit: Ross Bonander/Texas Stars)
CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, fell 3-2 following a late goal by the Milwaukee Admirals Saturday night in Cedar Park.
The Stars skated in front of their eighth sellout crowd of the season Saturday night as 6,778 fans packed the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park.
Following a scoreless first period, Michael McCarron put the Admirals in the score column first with a short-handed goal 49 seconds into the middle frame. McCarron buried the go-ahead goal by firing a slap shot into the top-left corner from the right circle off a rush after intercepting a pass near the Stars' blue line. Milwaukee extended its lead to a pair eight seconds after a penalty kill at 5:42 when Jordan Gross received a pass out of the penalty box, which led to a rush alone against Remi Poirier that saw Egor Afanasyev make it 2-0.
With 6:37 remaining in the second period, Will Butcher cut the deficit in half when his shot from the right point glanced off an Admirals' player and past Devin Cooley. Two minutes later, Riley Damiani tied the game 2-2 by tapping in a backdoor feed from Thomas Harley with 4:32 left in the stanza.
Late in the third period, Admirals' forward Spencer Stastney tipped the eventual game-winning goal past Poirier with 56 seconds left to give Milwaukee the 3-2 victory.
Cooley earned the win in goal after making 35 saves on 37 shots. Poirier, now 3-1-1, suffered his first regulation loss at the AHL level while making 32 stops on 35 shots.
The Stars hit the road next week for a six-game stint in California. The road trip begins with Texas taking on Bakersfield Wednesday night at 8:30 p.m. CT at Mechanics Bank Arena.
Images from this story
|
Texas Stars' Riley Damiani battles Milwaukee Admirals' Zach Sanford
(Ross Bonander/Texas Stars)
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from March 4, 2023
- Amerks Close Out Road Trip With 3-2 Loss In Belleville - Rochester Americans
- Admirals Strike in Final Minute to Split with Stars - Texas Stars
- Iowa Takes 4-3 Overtime Win, Sweeps Grand Rapids - Iowa Wild
- Griffins Pick Up Point In Overtime Loss To Iowa - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Stastney's Late Goal Lifts Admirals - Milwaukee Admirals
- Vince Iorio Makes NHL Debut with Capitals - Hershey Bears
- Monsters Deliver Thrilling 3-2 Overtime Win Against Pens in Outdoor Classic - Cleveland Monsters
- Bears Blanked by Keyser, Bruins in 1-0 Loss - Hershey Bears
- Wolf Pack Pound Islanders 9-0, Scoring Largest Victory in Franchise History - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Zherenko Stellar as T-Birds Top Checkers for 3rd Straight Win - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Wolf Pack Blanks Islanders - Bridgeport Islanders
- Outdoor Overtime Results in Penguins' Loss to Monsters - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Checkers Stumble in Springfield 4-1 - Charlotte Checkers
- Keyser, P-Bruins Blank Bears - Providence Bruins
- Senators' Wedman Suspended One Game - AHL
- Hogs Make Key Moves - Rockford IceHogs
- Coyotes Assign Kelemen, Kesselring, and Kolyachonok to Tucson - Tucson Roadrunners
- Start of Penguins vs. Monsters Outdoor Game Delayed - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Cleveland Monsters Outdoor Classic Delayed Due to Ice Conditions - Cleveland Monsters
- Sanford Reassigned to Milwaukee - Milwaukee Admirals
- Wolf Pack Look to Rebound in Road Trip Finale - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Dallas Recalls Murray and Olofsson, Reassigns Scheel to Idaho - Texas Stars
- Game Preview: Iowa Wild at Grand Rapids Griffins - Iowa Wild
- Tampa Bay Lightning Recall Defenseman Darren Raddysh from Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
- Game Preview: Bears vs. Bruins, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Bridgeport Islanders Host Wolf Pack at 7 p.m. Tonight - Bridgeport Islanders
- Game #56 - San Diego Gulls at Tucson Roadrunners - Tucson Roadrunners
- IceHogs and Rocket Meet in Canadian Road Trip Conclusion - Rockford IceHogs
- Wranglers Fall to Eagles on the Road - Calgary Wranglers
- Strong Defensive Effort Leads to Belleville Sens' Win Over Rockford - Belleville Senators
- Gulls Win in Overtime - San Diego Gulls
- Roadrunners Earn Standings Point in Seventh Consecutive Home Game with 3-2 Overtime Loss to San Diego - Tucson Roadrunners
- Barracuda Drain Reign, 4-2 - San Jose Barracuda
- Four-Goal Second Period Leads Firebirds Over Condors - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Barracuda Win Over Reign - Ontario Reign
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Texas Stars Stories
- Admirals Strike in Final Minute to Split with Stars
- Dallas Recalls Murray and Olofsson, Reassigns Scheel to Idaho
- Stars Sink Admirals in a Thriller in Cedar Park
- Dallas Stars Acquire Scott Reedy from San Jose Sharks for Jacob Peterson
- Stars Recall Goaltender Adam Scheel from Idaho