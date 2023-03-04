Cleveland Monsters Outdoor Classic Delayed Due to Ice Conditions

March 4, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release







CLEVELAND -Due to increased sunshine within the past hour, current ice conditions require a delay in the start of the Cleveland Monsters Outdoor Classic game until approximately 6:00 p.m.

Fans holding tickets to today's game may stay in the stadium or may leave and re-enter.

