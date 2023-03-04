Checkers Stumble in Springfield 4-1
March 4, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Charlotte Checkers News Release
The Checkers fell flat in the middle leg of their three-in-three weekend, dropping a 4-1 contest to Springfield on Saturday.
SCORE SHEET
The Thunderbirds struck first and then tacked on another in the early moments of the second to build a two-goal advantage, but the Checkers were able to push back. They outshot the home side 18-3 in the middle frame, and Riley Nash pulled off a nifty redirection on a power play to put Charlotte within one heading into the final period.
The third period saw the ice tilt back toward Springfield, however. The Checkers' rally attempts were frustrated by netminder Vadim Zherenko and his 32-save performance, and the Thunderbirds countered with two more tallies to blow things open and coast to a 4-1 final.
NOTES
The Checkers are 1-1-0-0 so far in their last three-in-three road trip of the season ... The Checkers are 1-2-0-0 against the Thunderbirds this season, with all three contests coming in Springfield ... Riley Nash extended his point streak to six games, matching the longest by a Checker this season ... Lucas Carlsson registered a point for the fifth consecutive game ... Mack Guzda came up with a save on a penalty shot in the third period, the first the Checkers have faced this season and the first they have faced on the road since Nov. 2019 ... Henry Bowlby, Logan Hutsko, Cory Conacher, Connor Bunnaman, Cam Morrison and Xavier Cormier were the scratches for Charlotte
