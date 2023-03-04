Barracuda Stung by Firebirds, 5-4
March 4, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Jose Barracuda News Release
San Jose, CA - The San Jose Barracuda (22-27-1-4) and Coachella Valley Firebirds (35-10-4-2) exchanged leads five times on Saturday night at Tech CU Arena, but a late goal was the difference as CV collected a 5-4 win. In the loss, Barracuda captain Andrew Agozzino extended his point streak to eight games (6+7=13) and in the process collected his 500th AHL point when scored in the first period.
In the first, Kole Lind (22) directed in a back-post pass from Max McCormick to give Coachella Valley at 1-0 lead at 8:54. The Barracuda would level the score on the power play as Agozzino received a Thomas Bordeleau feed, beating Chris Driedger from in tight. 13 seconds later, Ozzy Wiesblatt (2) would give the Barracuda a 2-1 lead as he swiped in a Tristen Robins shot. At 16:12, Jeremy McKenna (1) one-timed a power-play goal from the left wing to tie the game at 2-2. 58 seconds later, Ryker Evans point-shot would go off Alex True (9), giving the Firebirds a 3-2 lead.
In the second, the Barracuda put 19 shots on net, but it wasn't until 19:29 when Jeff Viel (10) powered in a net drive while shorthanded to level the score at 3-3.
Tied at 3-3, Martin Kaut (7) would give the Cuda a 4-3 lead at 3:29 of the third as he tipped in a Artemi Kniazev shot. At 9:21, Jimmy Schuldt (8) fired in the equalizer and then with 2:29 remaining in the game, Tye Kartye (17) would put the game-winning goal.
Strauss Mann (6-6-0) suffered the loss, giving up five goals on 38 shots, while Driedger (2-1-0) picked up the win by making 37 saves.
The are back on the ice on Wednesday in Ontario and return to Tech CU Arena on March 15 to take on the Henderson Silver Knights (10:30a) for Cuda Classroom Day. For tickets and more info about upcoming promotions and specials, visit sjbarracuda.com.
