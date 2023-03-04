Stastney's Late Goal Lifts Admirals
March 4, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Milwaukee Admirals News Release
Austin, TX - Spencer Stastney scored with less than a minute in the game too lift the Milwaukee Admirals to a 3-2 win over the Texas Stars Saturday at HEB Center at Cedar Park.
The win was Milwaukee's first at Texas this season. Milwaukee finished the season series 4-3-0-1 against the first-place Stars, 1-3-0-0 at Texas. Despite the win, Milwaukee remains one point behind the first place Stars in the Central Division. Texas has 70 points and Milwaukee has 69.
Stastney's shot from the right circle found its way through traffic and into the net past Stars goalie Remi Poirier at 19:04 of the third period to give the Ads the lead. Adam Wilsby and Michael McCarron recorded assists.
McCarron, in his 400th professional game, recorded a goal and two assists.
Milwaukee goalie Devin Cooley stopped 35 shots to earn his 12th win of the season. Cooley stopped 22 of 24 Texas shots in the second frame.
The Admirals scored the first goal of the game while they were open the penalty kill. With Isaac Ratcliffe in the box, Admirals forward McCarron took the puck from the Admirals zone and skated with it to the Texas blue line. McCarron fired a slap shot over the right shoulder of Stars goalie Remi Poirier at :49 of the second period for his second goal of the season. It was his first shorthanded goal of the year.
Milwaukee claimed a 2-0 lead at 5:42 of the second stanza. McCarron spied Jordan Gross leaving the penalty box after his penalty came to an end. McCarron sprung Gross on a breakaway from the Stars blue line. Ads forward Egor Afanasyev sped into the play, got past the defense and tapped in a pass from Gross for the goal. It was the 12th goal of the season for Afanasyev.
Texas scored its first goal when Will Butcher's shot from the right circle deflected off an Admirals defender into the net at 13:23 of the second period.
The Stars tied the game 2-2 when Riley Damiani drove to the net and tapped a Thomas Harley pass from the left corner into the cage at 15:28 of the second period.
The Admirals begin a five-game homestead Tuesday night by hosting the Iowa Wild at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from March 4, 2023
- Amerks Close Out Road Trip With 3-2 Loss In Belleville - Rochester Americans
- Admirals Strike in Final Minute to Split with Stars - Texas Stars
- Iowa Takes 4-3 Overtime Win, Sweeps Grand Rapids - Iowa Wild
- Griffins Pick Up Point In Overtime Loss To Iowa - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Stastney's Late Goal Lifts Admirals - Milwaukee Admirals
- Vince Iorio Makes NHL Debut with Capitals - Hershey Bears
- Monsters Deliver Thrilling 3-2 Overtime Win Against Pens in Outdoor Classic - Cleveland Monsters
- Bears Blanked by Keyser, Bruins in 1-0 Loss - Hershey Bears
- Wolf Pack Pound Islanders 9-0, Scoring Largest Victory in Franchise History - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Zherenko Stellar as T-Birds Top Checkers for 3rd Straight Win - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Wolf Pack Blanks Islanders - Bridgeport Islanders
- Outdoor Overtime Results in Penguins' Loss to Monsters - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Checkers Stumble in Springfield 4-1 - Charlotte Checkers
- Keyser, P-Bruins Blank Bears - Providence Bruins
- Senators' Wedman Suspended One Game - AHL
- Hogs Make Key Moves - Rockford IceHogs
- Coyotes Assign Kelemen, Kesselring, and Kolyachonok to Tucson - Tucson Roadrunners
- Start of Penguins vs. Monsters Outdoor Game Delayed - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Cleveland Monsters Outdoor Classic Delayed Due to Ice Conditions - Cleveland Monsters
- Sanford Reassigned to Milwaukee - Milwaukee Admirals
- Wolf Pack Look to Rebound in Road Trip Finale - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Dallas Recalls Murray and Olofsson, Reassigns Scheel to Idaho - Texas Stars
- Game Preview: Iowa Wild at Grand Rapids Griffins - Iowa Wild
- Tampa Bay Lightning Recall Defenseman Darren Raddysh from Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
- Game Preview: Bears vs. Bruins, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Bridgeport Islanders Host Wolf Pack at 7 p.m. Tonight - Bridgeport Islanders
- Game #56 - San Diego Gulls at Tucson Roadrunners - Tucson Roadrunners
- IceHogs and Rocket Meet in Canadian Road Trip Conclusion - Rockford IceHogs
- Wranglers Fall to Eagles on the Road - Calgary Wranglers
- Strong Defensive Effort Leads to Belleville Sens' Win Over Rockford - Belleville Senators
- Gulls Win in Overtime - San Diego Gulls
- Roadrunners Earn Standings Point in Seventh Consecutive Home Game with 3-2 Overtime Loss to San Diego - Tucson Roadrunners
- Barracuda Drain Reign, 4-2 - San Jose Barracuda
- Four-Goal Second Period Leads Firebirds Over Condors - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Barracuda Win Over Reign - Ontario Reign
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Milwaukee Admirals Stories
- Stastney's Late Goal Lifts Admirals
- Sanford Reassigned to Milwaukee
- Admirals Tripped Up By Stars
- Leonard Recalled by Predators
- Admirals Shutout Iowa