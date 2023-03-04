Four-Goal Second Period Leads Firebirds Over Condors

March 4, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Coachella Valley Firebirds News Release







The Firebirds defeated the Bakersfield Condors by the score 5-1 on Friday night at Mechanics Bank Arena. Tye Kartye recorded his first multi-goal game as a pro as Joey Daccord made 37 saves in the Firebirds' 35th win of the season.

For the ninth straight game, it was the opponent who struck first. Xavier Bourgault set up Raphael Lavoie on a 2-on-1 rush to put the Condors ahead 1-0 at the 4:13 mark of the first period. The Firebirds only needed 2:14 to respond thanks to Alexander True's eighth goal of the year. Brogan Rafferty found the puck in the offensive zone and hit True with a nice pass to tie the game. Max McCormick was awarded with the secondary assist.

The Firebirds pulled ahead just 50 seconds into the second period. John Hayden wrapped the puck around the net, glancing off Condors' goaltender Calvin Pickard right to Tye Kartye. Kartye cashed in on the rebound for his 15th goal of the season. Kartye added to his offensive output with a second goal in the period. Kole Lind pulled up into the Condors' zone and put the puck back across for Kartye, beating Pickard to make it 3-1.

The goal scoring continued for the Firebirds in the second period, and they got a bit of help from their goaltender, Joey Daccord. Daccord passed the puck up the ice to John Hayden, who was waiting at the Condors' blueline. Hayden ripped a shot past Pickard to put Coachella Valley ahead 4-1. Daccord's assist was his second of the season. The Firebirds capped off their high-scoring middle frame with a powerplay goal from Kole Lind. Ryker Evans and Max McCormick had the assists at 16:33.

Joey Daccord made 30 saves in the victory moves Coachella Valley to 35-10-4-2. The Firebirds' powerplay went 1-for-5 and the penalty kill finished 6-for-6. The win also puts Coachella Valley one point behind the Calgary Wranglers for the first-place spot in the Pacific Division and the Western Conference. The Firebirds have four games in hand over the Wranglers.

NEXT GAME: The Firebirds wrap up their road trip tomorrow with a matchup against the San Jose Barracuda. Puck drop is scheduled for 6pm PT

Full Season, partial plans, and group tickets are also on sale for the Firebirds' inaugural season. For more information and to purchase your ticket plan, please visit www.cvfirebirds.com or call 760-835-8778. View the team's full game and promotional schedule, including theme night events at www.cvfirebirds.com/schedule.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 4, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.