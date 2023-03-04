IceHogs and Rocket Meet in Canadian Road Trip Conclusion

Laval, Quebec - For the first time since the 2019-20 season, the Rockford IceHogs take on the Laval Rocket tonight for their third all-time head-to-head contest at Place Bell at 6 p.m. CT. Tonight's matchup marks the first meeting between the clubs this season.

2022-23 Season Records

Rockford: 26-21-4-4, 60 points (4th, Central Division)

Laval: 23-22-7-2, 55 points (5th, North Division)

Players to Watch

Forward Bobby Lynch (8G, 6A) tallied the lone Rockford goal against the Belleville Senators on Friday night. The winger was hot through February totaling four goals and one assist during that stretch.

Laval is led by forward Anthony Richard (24G, 31A) who paces the Rocket in goals and points. Forward Peter Abbandonato (11G, 29A) ranks second for Laval with 40 points.

Last Game Highlights

The Rockford IceHogs suffered a 4-1 loss to the Belleville Senators on Friday night at CAA Arena. Forward Bobby Lynch struck the first tally of the contest and the Hogs' only goal of the night in the first period. Jaxson Stauber marked 32 saves on 34 Senators shots, but two empty-netters in the third period stifled Rockford's attempt to solve Belleville goaltender Kevin Mandolese.

Hogs On The Move

Yesterday, the Blackhawks assigned forwards Brett Seney and David Gust, along with defenseman Isaak Phillips to Rockford. Seney has 44 points (18G, 26A) in 46 games with Rockford this season and ranks third on the team in scoring. Phillips has 20 points (4G, 16A) in 34 games with the IceHogs during the 2022-23 campaign. Gust has recorded 50 points (24G, 26A) in 51 games with Rockford this season and leads the team in scoring.

Welinski Makes IceHogs Debut

Andy Welinski made his IceHogs debut Friday night in the 4-1 loss to Belleville. The 6-foot-1 defenseman arrived to the Chicago organization along with two draft picks in a trade that sent Patrick Kane to the New York Rangers and Cooper Zech to the Hartford Wolf Pack. Welinski had 16 points (4G, 12A) in 46 games with Hartford before joining the Hogs. The blueliner posted 19 points (3G, 16A) while playing alongside current Rockford teammate Luke Philp with the Stockton Heat last season.

Welcome Back, Rook

Rookie goaltender Jaxson Stauber returned to the Rockford crease last night against Belleville for the first time since Jan. 8 against the Iowa Wild. Stauber turned away 32 of 34 shots that he faced last night and now has a 6-5-0-0 record with a 2.97 goals-against average and a .901 save percentage. In six appearances with the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks this season, Stauber holds a 5-1-0 record, 2.81 goals-against average, and .911 save percentage.

Philp Continues to Produce

Forward Luke Philp ranks fifth in scoring for Rockford with 38 points (18G, 20A) after tabbing a helper in last night's defeat. Philp now has six points (3G, 3A) in his last five games, including a pair of multi-point performances on Feb. 22 against the Texas Stars and on Feb. 24 against the Iowa Wild.

The Power Play is Due

The IceHogs have struggled to generate power-play goals over the past few weeks. In Rockford's last 13 games, the Hogs have only netted five power-play goals in 51 attempts. Rockford went 0-3 on the man-advantage last night in Belleville but did manage to cash in once in four tries against the Toronto Marlies on Wednesday. Rocco Grimaldi, recently acquired from the San Diego Gulls, leads the team with nine power-play goals (all scored with San Diego).

Next Home Game

Next Home Game

The next home game for Rockford is Wednesday, March 15 against the Manitoba Moose at 7 p.m.

Tune In LIVE on the IceHogs Broadcast Network Presented by BMO

Watch and listen to every game this season on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO! Listen from your favorite device, at home, or on the road at IceHogs.com and on the IceHogs app and watch LIVE on AHLTV and selected games on 23.3 Circle TV! Fans can also tune in on all of Mid-West Family's local stations including 104.9 The X, B103, 95.3 The Bull, and Rockford Greatest Hits 100.5 and featured on Rock River Current, the Stateline's premiere source for local events, news and culture.

2022-23 Head-to-Head Schedule (All times Central):

Sat., Mar. 4 at Laval, 6 p.m.

Fri., Mar. 31 vs. Laval, 7 p.m.

IceHogs vs. Rocket, All-Time

1-1-0-0

