Monsters Deliver Thrilling 3-2 Overtime Win Against Pens in Outdoor Classic

March 4, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release







CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters beat the Wilkes Barre/Scranton Penguins 3-2 in overtime on Saturday evening at the Cleveland Monsters Outdoor Classic presented by Global Transport at FirstEnergy Stadium, home of the Cleveland Browns. With the win, the Monsters are now 23-24-4-2 and are currently in seventh place in the AHL's North Division standings.

The Penguins scored two goals in the opening period from Peter DiLiberatore at 5:42 and Raivis Ansons shorthanded at 15:06 sending the Monsters to the first intermission trailing 2-0. Justin Richards cut the lead in half late in the middle frame with a power-play goal at 19:28 assisted by Owen Sillinger and Carson Meyer bringing the score to 2-1 after 40 minutes. Marcus Bjork tied the game at 1:25 of the third period with helpers from Trey Fix-Wolansky and Jake Christiansen forcing overtime. Bjork struck again 31 seconds into the extra frame off a feed from Josh Dunne securing the 3-2 win for the Monsters for the 22,875 in attendance on the lakefront.

Cleveland's Jet Greaves made 19 saves for the win while Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's Dustin Tokarski stopped 28 shots in defeat.

The Monsters host a rematch against the Wilkes Barre/Scranton Penguins on Sunday, March 5, with a 3:00 p.m. puck drop at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Follow the games with full coverage on FOX Sports 1350 'The Gambler', AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.

Stay up to date on all Monsters news with the Monsters Mobile App presented by University Hospitals available to download at the Apple Store or Google Play Store. Be sure to follow the Monsters on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 4, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.