Monsters Deliver Thrilling 3-2 Overtime Win Against Pens in Outdoor Classic
March 4, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release
CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters beat the Wilkes Barre/Scranton Penguins 3-2 in overtime on Saturday evening at the Cleveland Monsters Outdoor Classic presented by Global Transport at FirstEnergy Stadium, home of the Cleveland Browns. With the win, the Monsters are now 23-24-4-2 and are currently in seventh place in the AHL's North Division standings.
The Penguins scored two goals in the opening period from Peter DiLiberatore at 5:42 and Raivis Ansons shorthanded at 15:06 sending the Monsters to the first intermission trailing 2-0. Justin Richards cut the lead in half late in the middle frame with a power-play goal at 19:28 assisted by Owen Sillinger and Carson Meyer bringing the score to 2-1 after 40 minutes. Marcus Bjork tied the game at 1:25 of the third period with helpers from Trey Fix-Wolansky and Jake Christiansen forcing overtime. Bjork struck again 31 seconds into the extra frame off a feed from Josh Dunne securing the 3-2 win for the Monsters for the 22,875 in attendance on the lakefront.
Cleveland's Jet Greaves made 19 saves for the win while Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's Dustin Tokarski stopped 28 shots in defeat.
The Monsters host a rematch against the Wilkes Barre/Scranton Penguins on Sunday, March 5, with a 3:00 p.m. puck drop at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Follow the games with full coverage on FOX Sports 1350 'The Gambler', AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.
Stay up to date on all Monsters news with the Monsters Mobile App presented by University Hospitals available to download at the Apple Store or Google Play Store. Be sure to follow the Monsters on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from March 4, 2023
- Amerks Close Out Road Trip With 3-2 Loss In Belleville - Rochester Americans
- Admirals Strike in Final Minute to Split with Stars - Texas Stars
- Iowa Takes 4-3 Overtime Win, Sweeps Grand Rapids - Iowa Wild
- Griffins Pick Up Point In Overtime Loss To Iowa - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Stastney's Late Goal Lifts Admirals - Milwaukee Admirals
- Vince Iorio Makes NHL Debut with Capitals - Hershey Bears
- Monsters Deliver Thrilling 3-2 Overtime Win Against Pens in Outdoor Classic - Cleveland Monsters
- Bears Blanked by Keyser, Bruins in 1-0 Loss - Hershey Bears
- Wolf Pack Pound Islanders 9-0, Scoring Largest Victory in Franchise History - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Zherenko Stellar as T-Birds Top Checkers for 3rd Straight Win - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Wolf Pack Blanks Islanders - Bridgeport Islanders
- Outdoor Overtime Results in Penguins' Loss to Monsters - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Checkers Stumble in Springfield 4-1 - Charlotte Checkers
- Keyser, P-Bruins Blank Bears - Providence Bruins
- Senators' Wedman Suspended One Game - AHL
- Hogs Make Key Moves - Rockford IceHogs
- Coyotes Assign Kelemen, Kesselring, and Kolyachonok to Tucson - Tucson Roadrunners
- Start of Penguins vs. Monsters Outdoor Game Delayed - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Cleveland Monsters Outdoor Classic Delayed Due to Ice Conditions - Cleveland Monsters
- Sanford Reassigned to Milwaukee - Milwaukee Admirals
- Wolf Pack Look to Rebound in Road Trip Finale - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Dallas Recalls Murray and Olofsson, Reassigns Scheel to Idaho - Texas Stars
- Game Preview: Iowa Wild at Grand Rapids Griffins - Iowa Wild
- Tampa Bay Lightning Recall Defenseman Darren Raddysh from Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
- Game Preview: Bears vs. Bruins, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Bridgeport Islanders Host Wolf Pack at 7 p.m. Tonight - Bridgeport Islanders
- Game #56 - San Diego Gulls at Tucson Roadrunners - Tucson Roadrunners
- IceHogs and Rocket Meet in Canadian Road Trip Conclusion - Rockford IceHogs
- Wranglers Fall to Eagles on the Road - Calgary Wranglers
- Strong Defensive Effort Leads to Belleville Sens' Win Over Rockford - Belleville Senators
- Gulls Win in Overtime - San Diego Gulls
- Roadrunners Earn Standings Point in Seventh Consecutive Home Game with 3-2 Overtime Loss to San Diego - Tucson Roadrunners
- Barracuda Drain Reign, 4-2 - San Jose Barracuda
- Four-Goal Second Period Leads Firebirds Over Condors - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Barracuda Win Over Reign - Ontario Reign
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Cleveland Monsters Stories
- Monsters Deliver Thrilling 3-2 Overtime Win Against Pens in Outdoor Classic
- Cleveland Monsters Outdoor Classic Delayed Due to Ice Conditions
- Blue Jackets Assign Newly-Acquired Goaltender Jon Gillies to Monsters
- Monsters and FirstEnergy Partner to Provide Nonprofits with Outdoor Classic Tickets
- Monsters Third Period Frenzy Falls Short in 6-5 Loss to Crunch