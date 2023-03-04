Vince Iorio Makes NHL Debut with Capitals
March 4, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release
(San Jose, CA) - Defenseman Vincent Iorio, recalled from the Hershey Bears on Friday, March 3, made his National Hockey League debut today, skating in his first major league game with the Washington Capitals in an 8-3 win against the San Jose Sharks at the SAP Center at San Jose. The 20-year-old blueliner recorded one assist, two shots on goal, and a plus/minus of +2 on 27 shifts for 14:48 of ice time for Washington. Iorio provided the primary assist on Alex Ovechkin's goal at 16:05 of the third period to make the score 7-3.
Iorio is the 63rd Bears player to make his NHL debut with Washington since the two teams entered into an affiliation agreement prior to the 2005-06 season; the last Bears player to reach the NHL with Washington was Lucas Johansen (Dec. 31, 2021 at Detroit).
Iorio has recorded 17 points (2g, 15a) in 51 games with the Bears this season. The 6'4", 205-pound defenseman ranks tied for first among Hershey defensemen in assists, is second in points, and is tied for second in games played and plus/minus (+12). Among AHL rookie defensemen, Iorio ranks tied for third in plus/minus and tied for ninth in assists.
Iorio was selected by the Capitals in the second round, 55th overall, in the 2021 NHL Draft. Iorio, the 18th defenseman taken in the 2021 NHL Draft, is just the fourth defensemen from his draft class to make his NHL debut (Owen Power, Buffalo: first overall; Brandt Clarke, Los Angeles: eighth overall; J.J. Moser, Arizona: 60th overall).
The Coquitlam, British Columbia native recorded a career-high 44 points (11g, 33a) in 60 games with the Brandon Wheat Kings of the Western Hockey League (WHL) during the 2021-22 season, ranking second among Wheat Kings defensemen in goals, assists, points, power play-assists (10) and points per game (0.73). In 191 career WHL games with Brandon, Iorio recorded 82 points (21g, 61a).
Hershey continues the 2022-23 season, presented by Penn State Health, when the Chocolate and White visit the Providence Bruins at the Amica Mutual Pavilion on Saturday, March 11 at 7:05 p.m.
