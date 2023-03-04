Sanford Reassigned to Milwaukee

Milwaukee, WI - Nashville Predators President of Hockey Operations/General Manager David Poile announced today that the team has reassigned forward Zach Sanford to Milwaukee.

Sanford has suited up in 11 games for Nashville this season, recording two points (1g-1a), 14 blocked shots and 14 hits. The 6-foot-4, 206-pound forward also has 18 points (9g-9a) in 32 games with the Admirals in 2022-23, including four multi-point outings, one of which was his first multi-goal effort of the campaign on Feb. 4 vs. Manitoba (2g).

Milwaukee and Texas meet in the final game of the season series tonight, Mar. 4 in Cedar Park, TX. The Admirals return to Milwaukee Tues., Mar. 7 for a face-off against the Iowa Wild at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena.

