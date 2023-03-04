Dallas Recalls Murray and Olofsson, Reassigns Scheel to Idaho

FRISCO, Texas - Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today that the club has recalled goaltender Matt Murray and forward Fredrik Olofsson from the Texas Stars, Dallas' development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL). Additionally, goaltender Adam Scheel has been reassigned to the ECHL's Idaho Steelheads.

Murray, 25, has appeared in 29 games this season for Texas, posting a 14-9-5 record, 2.36 goals-against average, .909 save percentage and three shutouts.

In his first professional season, Murray leads rookie goaltenders and ranks fourth overall in goals-against average and shares sixth among rookies in save percentage. Murray also co-leads AHL rookies and shares second overall in shutouts and shares fifth among rookies in wins. He earned victories in five consecutive starts from Dec. 9-31, 2022 and recorded his third shutout of the 2022-23 campaign on Feb. 25 vs. Bakersfield.

Murray made his NHL debut on March 2 at Chicago, stopping 19 of 21 shots in a 5-2 Stars victory to become the first Stars rookie netminder to win in his NHL debut on the road since Mike Smith on Oct. 21, 2006.

The 6-foot-1, 200-pound native of St. Albert, Alberta signed a one-year entry-level contract on Oct. 31, 2022.

In 37 games with Texas this season, Olofsson has 14 points (5-9--14) and a +11 rating. He ranks sixth among club forwards and eighth overall in plus-minus and has 42 shots on goal in his first full AHL season. Olofsson has appeared in 39 career AHL games with Texas and Rockford, registering 14 points.

With Dallas, Olofsson, 26, has four points (1-3--4) in 19 games in the 2022-23 campaign. He made his NHL debut on Dec. 27, 2022 at Nashville and tallied his first career NHL goal (1-0--1) on Dec. 31, 2022 vs. San Jose, which also marked his first career game-winning goal. On Feb. 18 vs. Columbus, Olofsson logged a career-high 13:17 TOI.

The 6-foot-2, 190-pound forward was originally selected by Chicago in the fourth round (98th overall) of the 2014 NHL Draft and signed a one-year contract with Dallas on May 18, 2022

Scheel, 23, has seen action in 45 career games with Texas at the AHL level. Owning a 3.02 goals-against average and .903 save percentage, He has a career record of 15-17-8 as a member of the Stars dating back to his debut during the 2020-21 campaign. Last season, Scheel appeared in a team-high 31 games for the Stars with a 11-10-7 record. He also posted a 3-3-0 record with a 2.37 GAA in six games with Idaho in 2021-22.

Scheel has a 16-5-1 record in 22 appearances with Idaho this season, ranking third in the ECHL with a 2.14 GAA and fourth with a .926 SV%. He has been named ECHL Goaltender of the Week twice this season, most recently last week.

The 6-foot-3, 192-pound native of Lakewood, Ohio was originally undrafted and signed a two-year, entry-level contract with Dallas on April 1, 2021.

