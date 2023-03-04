Wolf Pack Blanks Islanders

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - The Bridgeport Islanders (24-22-7-1), American Hockey League affiliate of the New York Islanders, suffered a 9-0 loss to the Hartford Wolf Pack (24-20-3-7) at Total Mortgage Arena on Saturday.

The Islanders were outshot 46-11 and held off the scoresheet for the third time this season, as Hartford's Dylan Garand (11-10-3) earned his third shutout.

The Wolf Pack scored twice in the first period, a season-high five times in the second, and added two more goals in the third. It tied Bridgeport's franchise records for most goals allowed in a game (nine) and the fewest shots for (11) in a game.

Johnny Brodzinski (two goals, two assists), Tim Gettinger (one goal, three assists), Will Cuylle (one goal, two assists) and Lauri Pajuniemi (three assists) had at least three points each.

Hartford got to work quickly with two goals in the opening 5:15 on scores from Cuylle and Brodzinski. Both forwards also assisted on each other's tallies, giving them a multi-point performance early on.

The Wolf Pack doubled their first-period output with four more scores in the first 12:49 of the middle frame. Ryan Carpenter netted two in the first 4:30, while Jake Leschyshyn got his first goal with Hartford at 10:31. Cory Schneider (15-7-3) was lifted for Jakub Skarek (no decision) at that point and finished with 18 saves on 23 shots in 30:31.

Tanner Fritz made it 6-0 at the 12:49 mark and Matthew Robertson pushed it to 7-0 with a 5-on-3 power-play goal at 19:01.

Brodzinski got his fourth point and second goal of the night at 8:10 into the third period, while Gettinger reached the four-point mark with a goal at 14:47.

The Islanders finished the game 0-for-1 on the power play and 1-for-4 on the kill. Bridgeport is 5-3-0-0 in eight meetings against Hartford this season.

Next Time Out: The Islanders finish a six-game homestand with a 3 p.m. tilt against the Springfield Thunderbirds at Total Mortgage Arena tomorrow afternoon. The game can be seen live via AHLTV.com or heard on the Bridgeport Islanders Radio Network.

