Tampa Bay Lightning Recall Defenseman Darren Raddysh from Syracuse Crunch

March 4, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release







SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Tampa Bay Lightning have recalled defenseman Darren Raddysh from the Syracuse Crunch, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced today.

Raddysh, 27, made his season debut with the Lightning on Thursday, March 2 against the Pittsburgh Penguins and recorded three hits and two shots. Raddysh has played five career games in the NHL, making his debut December 30, 2021 at Florida.

The 6-foot-1, 193-pound Raddysh has skated in 50 games this season with the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League, notching 13 goals and 50 points, ranking second on the Crunch for assists (37) and scoring. Raddysh leads all Crunch defensemen for scoring and ranks second among AHL defenseman scoring leaders. Raddysh also ranks second among all AHL defensemen for assists and tied for second for goals and was selected to represent the North Division at the 2023 AHL All-Star Classic. Raddysh has skated in 339 career AHL contests, notching 42 goals and 170 points.

The undrafted Raddysh was originally signed by the Lightning to a one-year, two-way contract July 28, 2021 and was re-signed to a two-year, two-way contract June 30, 2022.

