Start of Penguins vs. Monsters Outdoor Game Delayed
March 4, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Due to increased sunshine within the past hour in Cleveland, Ohio, current ice conditions require a delay in the start of the Cleveland Monsters Outdoor Classic game. The Penguins and Monsters will now start their game at FirstEnergy Stadium at approximately 6:00 p.m.
