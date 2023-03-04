Start of Penguins vs. Monsters Outdoor Game Delayed

March 4, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release







CLEVELAND, Ohio - Due to increased sunshine within the past hour in Cleveland, Ohio, current ice conditions require a delay in the start of the Cleveland Monsters Outdoor Classic game. The Penguins and Monsters will now start their game at FirstEnergy Stadium at approximately 6:00 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 4, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.