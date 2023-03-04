Barracuda Win Over Reign

Storyline: The San Jose Barracuda (22-26-1-4) scored three times in the second period on their way to a 4-2 win over the Ontario Reign (30-20-3-1) on Friday night at Tech CU Arena. Both of Ontario's goals came from Tyler Madden, who scored at even strength in the second and on the power play in the third.

Lias Andersson also picked up assists on each of Madden's goals adding to his career-high point total which now stands at 44 for the season. Matt Villalta got the start in net and made 18 saves during a losing effort for the Reign, who held a 27-22 shots-on-goal advantage in the contest.

Date: March 3, 2023

Venue: Tech CU Arena - San Jose, CA

Three Stars -

1. Andrew Agozzino (SJ)

2. Derrick Pouliot (SJ)

3. Tyler Madden (ONT)

W: Aaron Dell

L: Matt Villalta

