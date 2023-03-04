San Diego's Steak Continues with Overtime Win
March 4, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release
The San Diego Gulls earned their third consecutive overtime road win tonight at Tucson Convention Center Arena, beating the Tucson Roadrunners 2-1 to sweep the weekend back-to-back series. The victory also marks the team's second straight overtime win against the Roadrunners, improving the San Diego's overall record to 17-39-1-0 and 10-19-0-0 on the road.
In his Gulls debut, defenseman Chase Priskie scored twice - including the overtime game-winning tally - as a part of the first multi-goal (2-0=2) game of his American Hockey League career.
Chase De Leo collected an assist on the overtime goal, extending his point streak to a career-tying ninth game (7-6=13), tying for the second-longest point streak in the team's AHL history (four times, last: De Leo, Mar. 13, 2019 - Apr. 10, 2019).
Dylan Sikura recorded his first points in a Gulls sweater, earning a pair of assists (0-2=2) in the effort.
Gage Alexander made 39 saves on 40 shots, marking career highs in both categories. The rookie netminder posted a .958 save percentage with a 1.45 goals-against average over his last two games.
Brayden Tracey collected an assist (0-1=1) for 1-2=3 points in his last three contests.
San Diego was perfect on the penalty kill (6-for-6) in the weekend series against Tucson and stopped 93.3% (14-of-15) of the Roadrunners' power-play opportunities over their last four contests with the club (Dec. 22, 2022 - present).
San Diego held Tucson to two shots in the second period, setting a new record for the fewest shots allowed in the middle frame (previous: 3, Jan. 20, 2017 vs. SJ).
The Gulls return home for back-to-back games against the Henderson Silver Knights beginning Friday, Mar. 10 at Pechanga Arena San Diego (7 p.m. PST).
POSTGAME QUOTES
SAN DIEGO GULLS
Assistant Coach Kris Sparre
On the win over Tucson Roadrunners
We brought in some new additions. You know, right away, you could just see there's like a new feeling in the dressing room, and the guys are really inspired to play and excited to be here. They're working hard and coming together as a team really quickly, and it's fun to watch.
On the team's adjustment to limit shots after the first period
I think we were tightening up in our defensive zone. We know that this is a team that likes to throw a lot of pucks to the middle of the ice, so it was important for us to take care of that area. They have some weapons over there, and we did a good job of that.
On the team's strategy in overtime
Overtime is interesting. It's three-versus-three, and, you know, it's a puck possession game. So, the more you can hang on to it, the better opportunity you have to score. You could see on that last goal. We had it in the offensive zone, we bring it out past the blue line, we wait, we pick our spot and (Chase) Priskie jumps into a hole there, makes a really nice play and it's in the back of the net.
On managing the emotional swings in the game
It was good. We had some big efforts tonight from a lot of our leaders, and obviously our goaltending was excellent tonight. Penalty kill was good; it kept us in the game. They had one late there, and we did an outstanding job. Won two faceoffs, which was critical, got it down the ice and then they weren't really able to get back in and get set up.
