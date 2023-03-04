Strong Defensive Effort Leads to Belleville Sens' Win Over Rockford

BELLEVILLE, ON - The Belleville Senators completed their season series against the Rockford IceHogs with an impressive defensive showing as they earned a 4-1 win on Friday night at CAA Arena.

Rockford opened the scoring 14:37 into the contest when Bobby Lynch capitalized on a partial breakaway to give the visitors a 1-0 lead after twenty minutes of play.

Early into the second, Belleville equalized through a John Quenneville power play marker. That was all the tallying in the period as the two sides took a 1-1 tie into intermission. The Senators would also kill off a two-man disadvantage and a five-minute major in the middle stanza.

Just 2:02 into the final frame, Angus Crookshank found the back of the net, notching his 20th of the campaign. Later in the period, the Senators secured their hard-fought victory as Egor Sokolov and Cole Cassels scored empty netters with under two minutes remaining in regulation time.

Sens On Special Teams:

Power Play: 1/4 |Penalty Kill: 3/3

Fast Facts:

Kevin Mandolese made 32 saves in the win.

Cole Reinhardt extended his point streak to four straight with two assists.

Egor Sokolov has three goals over his last three games.

Angus Crookshank, Cole Cassels, Cole Reinhardt, John Aspirot and John Quenneville all had multi-point efforts on the night.

Sound Bytes: Interim Head Coach David Bell: "I think defence wins, right? You can't guarantee goals, goalies make saves, but you can guarantee guys being in good spots defensively. I thought, for the most part, we were tonight. Obviously, our penalty kill was enormous tonight. It's been climbing lately, and tonight, I think it won us the hockey game."

