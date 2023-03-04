Bears Blanked by Keyser, Bruins in 1-0 Loss
March 4, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release
(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears (34-14-5-2) allowed only 11 shots against for a new franchise record, but Hershey still fell by a 1-0 decision to the Providence Bruins (32-12-8-2) on Saturday night at GIANT Center in front of a sold-out crowd of 10,520. Providence netminder Kyle Keyser turned aside 22 shots from the Bears in a shutout performance.
Hershey remains one point ahead of the Bruins for first place in the Atlantic Division, with one more game played. Hershey is now 1-2-0-0 against Providence this season, with two games upcoming next weekend, and three in total remaining between the division foes.
Through the first two periods of the game, both Hunter Shepard and Keyser dueled in net for Hershey and Providence, respectively, as the Bears outshot the Bruins 16-9. After 40 minutes, Shepard had turned aside all nine shots he had faced, including a breakaway stop by Eduards Tralmaks at 16:46 of the second frame.
The Bruins broke through on their 10th shot of the contest at 13:37 of the third period when Marc McLaughlin redirected a shot from Chris Wagner past Shepard to put Providence up 1-0.
The Bears pulled Shepard with less than two minutes remaining in regulation in an attempt to tie the score, but were unable to bring the game level.
Shots finished 22-11 in favor of the Bears; the 11 shots against broke the previous franchise record of 12 (Oct. 14, 2016 at Rochester). Shepard went 10-for-11 for Hershey; Keyser was 22-for-22 for Providence. The Bears were 0-for-4 on the power play; the Bruins finished 0-for-3 with the man advantage.
Hershey continues the 2022-23 season, presented by Penn State Health, when the Chocolate and White visit the Providence Bruins at the Amica Mutual Pavilion on Saturday, March 11 at 7:05 p.m. The Bears return home to GIANT Center where they will host the Rochester Americans for Hall of Fame Night and Print Works On Demand Poster Night on Saturday, March 18 at 7 p.m. Purchase tickets for the game.
