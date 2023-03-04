Silver Knights Defeat Canucks, 3-2, in Shootout

The Henderson Silver Knights defeated the Abbotsford Canucks in the shootout, 3-2, at The Dollar Loan Center on Saturday evening. Gemel Smith netted the shootout winner, with Ivan Morozov and Sheldon Rempal also scoring goals.

Morozov opened the scoring, assisted by Lukas Cormier and Brendan Brisson, with a power play goal midway through the first period.

Rempal then extended the lead to two early in the second period, assisted by Daniil Miromanov and Daniil Chayka.

The Canucks, however, tied it up in the third to send the game to overtime. Although Abbotsford had several good chances in overtime, they hung on and sent the game to the shootout. Smith potted the shootout-winning goal.

Goaltender Jiri Patera made 32 saves on 34 shots for a .941 save percentage on the evening.

