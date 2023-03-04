Senators' Wedman Suspended One Game
March 4, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League's Player Safety Committee today announced that Belleville Senators forward Matthew Wedmanhas been suspended for one (1) game as a consequence of an interference incident in a game vs. Rockford on Mar. 3.
Wedman will miss Belleville's game tonight (Mar. 4) vs. Rochester.
