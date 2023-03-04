Amerks Close Out Road Trip With 3-2 Loss In Belleville
March 4, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rochester Americans News Release
(Belleville, ON) -The Rochester Americans (26-22-4-1) pulled within one goal on two different occasions but ultimately could not overcome a 2-0 deficit as they fell short in a 3-2 decision against the Belleville Senators (23-27-4-1) Saturday at CAA Arena.
The contest wrapped up a season-long, five-game road swing and a stretch of six games in nine days against five different opponents.
Despite the defeat, Rochester has earned a point in five of its last seven games, going 3-2-2-0 over that span.
Forward Linus Weissbach (1+1) scored his team-leading and career-high 17th goal of the season while also adding an assist for his ninth multi-point effort of the year. Michael Mersch redirected his 13th tally of the campaign while Brandon Biro, Brett Murray, and Lawrence Pilut all recorded an assist.
Goaltender Malcolm Subban (13-12-1), who earned his fourth start in the last five games, stopped 21 of the 24 shots he faced. The Toronto, Ontario, native has 1-2-0 mark in three appearances versus Belleville this season.
Angus Crookshank opened the scoring with his 21st goal of the season, which is third-most amongst all AHL first-year skaters, while Matthew Boucher and Jarid Lukosevicius added their fifth and seventh, respectively. Goaltender Dylan Ferguson (4-3-0) made his third appearance for Belleville, stopping 20 of 22 to earn the win.
In the third period, Rochester, which had 37 seconds of a 5-on-3 from a carryover penalty, was unable to tie the contest in the first minute but generated several chances.
The Amerks continued to test Ferguson as the period continued but the young netminder stood tall as he stopped all 12 shots he faced in the frame.
As the contest was nearing its completion, Rochester summoned Subban to the bench for an extra skater. Despite a few looks at the equalizer, the clock ran out as the score held 3-2 in favor of the Senators.
After being unable to capitalize on their first power-play of the night, the Senators took a 1-0 lead 42 seconds into their second man-advantage of the opening frame.
Belleville had the puck trapped inside the Rochester zone before Sokolov dished a pass to the right of Subban for Crookshank. The rookie stepped away from the net before tucking a shot over top of the netminder for his 21st of the season just 4:51 into the contest.
The Amerks were outshot 11-6 in the first period, which included Sean Malone and Weissbach being denied by Ferguson while on a 2-on-0, as well as Jiri Kulich's grade-A chance.
During the second period, the teams exchanged back-to-back goals on two separate occasions to keep it a one-goal score going into the final 20 minutes of play.
The Senators doubled their lead 5:33 into the second period, however, Weissbach responded to make it a one-score game as he steered in Biro's cross-crease pass.
Nearly four minutes later, Belleville restored its two-goal cushion on Lukosevicius's goal before Mersch redirected a point shot at the 14:03 mark from Pilut and Weissbach.
Rochester looked to close its road swing with a second straight game in overtime as they outshot the Senators 12-1 in the third period but were unable to complete the feat.
The Amerks return home to kick off their third three-in-three weekend as they welcome the Hartford Wolf Pack on Friday, Mar. 10 at 7:05 p.m. All the action from The Blue Cross Arena will be carried on The Sports Leader 95.7 FM/950 AM The Fan Rochester as well as AHLTV.
Storyline Stripes:
With his second-period goal and assist, Linus Weissbach has 10 points (4+6) since Feb. 18 ... Brandon Biro became the first Amerks skater this season to reach the 40-point mark while Lawrence Pilut, who has six assists over his last six games, is one point away from reaching the 20-point plateau for the third time in his Rochester career ... Michael Mersch recorded his 25th point (12+13) over his last 28 games dating back to Dec. 17 as he also added a second-period tally.
Goal Scorers
ROC: L. Weissbach (17), M. Mersch (13)
BEL: A. Crookshank (21), M. Boucher (5), J. Lukosevicius (7)
Goaltenders
ROC: M. Subban - 21/24 (L)
BEL: D. Ferguson- 20/22 (W)
Shots
ROC: 22
BEL: 24
Special Teams
ROC: PP (1/3) | PK (3/4)
BEL: PP (1/4) | PK (2/3)
Three Stars
1. BEL - M. Boucher
2. BEL - J. Lukosevicius
3. ROC - L. Weissbach
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from March 4, 2023
- Amerks Close Out Road Trip With 3-2 Loss In Belleville - Rochester Americans
- Admirals Strike in Final Minute to Split with Stars - Texas Stars
- Iowa Takes 4-3 Overtime Win, Sweeps Grand Rapids - Iowa Wild
- Griffins Pick Up Point In Overtime Loss To Iowa - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Stastney's Late Goal Lifts Admirals - Milwaukee Admirals
- Vince Iorio Makes NHL Debut with Capitals - Hershey Bears
- Monsters Deliver Thrilling 3-2 Overtime Win Against Pens in Outdoor Classic - Cleveland Monsters
- Bears Blanked by Keyser, Bruins in 1-0 Loss - Hershey Bears
- Wolf Pack Pound Islanders 9-0, Scoring Largest Victory in Franchise History - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Zherenko Stellar as T-Birds Top Checkers for 3rd Straight Win - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Wolf Pack Blanks Islanders - Bridgeport Islanders
- Outdoor Overtime Results in Penguins' Loss to Monsters - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Checkers Stumble in Springfield 4-1 - Charlotte Checkers
- Keyser, P-Bruins Blank Bears - Providence Bruins
- Senators' Wedman Suspended One Game - AHL
- Hogs Make Key Moves - Rockford IceHogs
- Coyotes Assign Kelemen, Kesselring, and Kolyachonok to Tucson - Tucson Roadrunners
- Start of Penguins vs. Monsters Outdoor Game Delayed - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Cleveland Monsters Outdoor Classic Delayed Due to Ice Conditions - Cleveland Monsters
- Sanford Reassigned to Milwaukee - Milwaukee Admirals
- Wolf Pack Look to Rebound in Road Trip Finale - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Dallas Recalls Murray and Olofsson, Reassigns Scheel to Idaho - Texas Stars
- Game Preview: Iowa Wild at Grand Rapids Griffins - Iowa Wild
- Tampa Bay Lightning Recall Defenseman Darren Raddysh from Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
- Game Preview: Bears vs. Bruins, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Bridgeport Islanders Host Wolf Pack at 7 p.m. Tonight - Bridgeport Islanders
- Game #56 - San Diego Gulls at Tucson Roadrunners - Tucson Roadrunners
- IceHogs and Rocket Meet in Canadian Road Trip Conclusion - Rockford IceHogs
- Wranglers Fall to Eagles on the Road - Calgary Wranglers
- Strong Defensive Effort Leads to Belleville Sens' Win Over Rockford - Belleville Senators
- Gulls Win in Overtime - San Diego Gulls
- Roadrunners Earn Standings Point in Seventh Consecutive Home Game with 3-2 Overtime Loss to San Diego - Tucson Roadrunners
- Barracuda Drain Reign, 4-2 - San Jose Barracuda
- Four-Goal Second Period Leads Firebirds Over Condors - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Barracuda Win Over Reign - Ontario Reign
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Rochester Americans Stories
- Amerks Close Out Road Trip With 3-2 Loss In Belleville
- Amerks Unable to Hold Lead in Overtime Loss to Rocket
- Amerks Acquire Carson Gicewicz from Rockford
- Biro's First Hat Trick Not Enough in 7-5 Loss to Rocket
- Popular Amerks Theme Nights Return Throughout the Month of March