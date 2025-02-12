FC Cincinnati Transfer Luciano Acosta to FC Dallas
February 12, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
FC Cincinnati YouTube Video
Luciano Acosta has a new home in MLS, with FC Dallas acquiring the 2023 Landon Donovan MLS MVP from FC Cincinnati.
In exchange for the Argentine No. 10, Cincinnati receive $5 million guaranteed in a straight cash-for-player trade. They could get up to an additional $1 million if certain performance-based metrics are achieved, and retain a trade percentage if Acosta is again moved for cash within MLS.
This new type of deal was introduced in the 2025 MLS roster rule changes, allowing clubs to use out-of-pocket funds to trade for players without utilizing General Allocation Money (GAM) or other assets.
