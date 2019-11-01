Wild Shut out Admirals in 1-0 Victory

MILWAUKEE, WIS. - Goaltender Kaapo Kahkonen (33 saves) stopped every shot sent his way as he guided the Iowa Wild (7-1-1-1; 16 pts.) to a 1-0 victory against the Milwaukee Admirals (4-3-1-2; 11 pts.). With the win, Kahkonen set a franchise record with his sixth consecutive victory and the game was his seventh career shutout, also a new franchise high.

Forward Gerry Mayhew continued his torrid start to the season, putting Iowa on the board at 5:03 in the third period for the game's only goal. The Wild forced a turnover and forward Will Bitten fed Mayhew inside the left circle. He then rifled the puck under the glove of Troy Grosenick (29 saves) for his sixth goal and 10th point of the season. His goal marked the third time this season Iowa scored first in a contest this season and also extended his point streak to six games.

After a scoreless first period where the Wild outshot the Admirals 11-9, Milwaukee was awarded a penalty shot at 15:41 in the middle frame. Forward Laurent Dauphin skated in Kahkonen but the Wild netminder denied the attempt to keep the game scoreless.

The second period ended with the two teams tied in shots at 21-21.

Mayhew's goal in the final frame gave Iowa its fourth win of the season in a one-goal game and was the team's first 1-0 win since March 1, 2019 at Bakersfield. His four points since being reassigned to Iowa are tied for the most in the AHL during that stretch. The Wild finished the contest 0-for-2 on the power play and 1-for-1 on the penalty kill. Milwaukee had the final edge in shots 33-30.

With the win, the Wild continues its best start in team history. The team will close out its season-long seven-game road trip with a matchup against the Rockford IceHogs Saturday night. Puck drop is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. and fans can watch the game on AHLTV, sponsored by Explore Minnesota.

