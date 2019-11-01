Syracuse Crunch Overpower Bridgeport Sound Tigers, 5-1

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch overpowered the Bridgeport Sound Tigers, 5-1, tonight at the War Memorial Arena.

Mitchell Stephens opened scoring with his first goal of the season in the second period. The Sound Tigers responded quickly but could not hold off the Crunch as the team rallied with four consecutive goals. Stephens tallied two goals in the victory, while Otto Somppi and Daniel Walcott both added a goal and an assist. The victory improves the Crunch to 4-2-2-0 on the season and 1-0-0-0 in the four-game season series against Bridgeport.

Netminder Scott Wedgewood turned aside 15-of-16 shots for the Crunch. Jared Coreau blocked 23-of-27 shots in net for the Sound Tigers before being relieved by Jakub Skarek in the third period. Skarek went on to stop 1-of-2. Syracuse did not capitalize on either of its power plays, but killed off all three of Bridgeport's man-advantages.

After a scoreless first period, Stephens broke the stalemate 4:06 into the middle frame. Stephens cleaned up the rebound on Boris Katchouk's shot from the left circle. Less than 30 seconds later, Nick Schilkey sent the feed in front for Travis St. Denis to fire in from the slot.

At 18:27, Somppi picked up the loose puck from behind the net and sent it to Walcott in front to send home. Taylor Raddysh earned the secondary assist on the play.

Syracuse went on to add three goals within one minute in the final frame. Just 1:12 into the period, Cory Conacher skated the puck into the zone and sent a cross-zone feed to Nolan Valleau to snipe in from the left circle. Dennis Yan picked up a point for the helper.

At 2:04, Somppi carried the puck down the right wing and tossed it on net from the goal line. It squeezed past Coreau as he pushed off the post. Raddysh and Walcott tallied the assists. Five seconds later, Stephens charged the puck and sent a wrist shot past Skarek for an unassisted strike from the right circle.

The Crunch host the Binghamton Devils tomorrow at 7 p.m.

Crunchables: Daniel Walcott had his first multi-point game since March 4, 2017 against the Binghamton Senators... The last time the Crunch scored two goals in 15 second or less was Dec. 26, 2018 against the Binghamton Devils... Boris Katchouk is on a three-game point streak.

