Streaking Phantoms Comeback Again
November 1, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Lehigh Valley Phantoms News Release
Lehigh Valley Phantoms forward Greg Carey (right) vs. the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
(Lehigh Valley Phantoms)
Lehigh Valley, Pa. - The Lehigh Valley Phantoms (3-1-1-3) fought back to force extra time once again and earned a point in the seventh straight game on Friday night against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (5-4-1-0) at PPL Center in a 4-3 shootout loss. For the third time at home, and fourth this season, the game would require more than 60 minutes to find a winner as the Phantoms erased an early 3-0 Wiles-Barre/Scranton lead to send this one to a shootout.
The Penguins would strike first on Friday night when forward Sam Lafferty scored at the 14:18 mark of the first period. Just within the final minute of that first period, Stefan Noesen made it a two-goal lead for the Penguins as he scored on a breakaway goal. The Phantoms would go into the first intermission down 2-0. The Phantoms were able to get seven shots on goal in the period l but were unable to get past Wilkes-Barre/Scranton goaltender, Casey DeSmith.
In the second period, the penguins n would make it a 3-0 game when Anthony Angello knocked in a loose puck in front of the net past Lyon at the 4:49 mark of the period. The Phantoms would pick up their intensity following the third Wilkes-Barre/Scranton goal and it would pay off late in the period.
The Phantoms finally got on the board when David Kase deflected an Andy Welinski's slapshot from near the blue line past DeSmith. The goal cut the Penguins lead to two and made it a 3-1 game. The goal is Kase's first goal of the season while it's Welinski's first assist of the season. Also picking up an assist on the goal was defenseman T.J Brennan, his second of the season.
The Phantoms started the third period on the power play thanks to a David Warsofsky penalty at the end of the second period for slashing. They would take advantage of the power play as Andy Andreoff was able to capitalize on a rebound off of DeSmith right in front of the net to make it a 3-2 game. It was Andreoff's third goal of the season while Phantoms forwards Greg Carey and Morgan Frost earned the helpers on the goal, their third and fifth of the season respectively. Morgan Frost extended his point streak to a season-high five games.
In the final minutes of the third period, the Phantoms would up their offensive pressure, continuously getting pucks on DeSmith. The offensive pressure would result in their highest shot total of any period of Friday night with 13. Their intensity would pay off with 2:01 remaining in the game when the Phantoms pulled their goalie for an extra attacker and Greg Carey was able to tie the game and secure at least a point for Lehigh Valley in seventh straight game.
In overtime, the Phantoms were able to grab several high-quality scoring chances including chances from Morgan Frost and Mikhail Vorobyev while on a power play late in the overtime period but couldn't net the game-winner.
In the shootout, Morgan Frost gave the Phantoms a chance at the victory, but Wiles-Barre Scranton's Stefan Noesen and Joseph Blandisi would score to win the game for the Penguins in the shootout. Despite the loss, the Phantoms earned a point for the seventh consecutive game, bringing them within one game of tying the Lehigh Valley Phantoms record of eight straight games.
1st Period
WBS (14:18) - Sam Lafferty (1) (Bellerive, Johnson)
WBS (19:02) - Stefan Noesen (10) (Miletic, Lizotte)
2nd Period
WBS (4:49) - Anthony Angello (3) (Agozzino, Lizotte)
LV (16:19) - David Kase (1) (Welinski, Brennan)
3rd Period
LV (1:43) - Andy Andreof (3) (Carey, Frost)
LV (17:59) - Greg Carey (2) (Brennan, Welinski)
OT:
None
Shootout:
LV - Morgan Frost
WBS - Stefan Noesen
WBS - Joseph Blandisi
Next Time Out: The Phantoms go on the road to take on the Bridgeport Sound Tigers on Saturday and Sunday. They'll return home next Wednesday for another matchup against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins as we will honor our nations' heroes on Military Appreciation Night.
Images from this story
|
Lehigh Valley Phantoms forward Greg Carey (right) vs. the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from November 1, 2019
- Poganski, Rampage Roll Stars - San Antonio Rampage
- San Antonio Tops Texas 4-2 in Return Home - Texas Stars
- P-Bruins Defeat Utica Comets, 2-0 - Providence Bruins
- Wild Shut out Admirals in 1-0 Victory - Iowa Wild
- Syracuse Crunch Overpower Bridgeport Sound Tigers, 5-1 - Syracuse Crunch
- Ads Drop Defensive Battle to Wild - Milwaukee Admirals
- Nelson Scores Twice as Amerks Double up Devils - Rochester Americans
- Huska Buoys Laval in Shootout Win over Wolf Pack - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Post Game Notes: Texas 2 vs. San Antonio - Texas Stars
- Penguins Win in Shootout against Phantoms, 4-3 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Streaking Phantoms Comeback Again - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Bears Fall to Springfield 8-1 - Hershey Bears
- Marlies Use Big Third to Beat Senators - Belleville Senators
- St. Denis collects only goal in Friday loss at Syracuse - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Checkers Secure Point, Fall in OT to Monsters - Charlotte Checkers
- Devils Lose To Americans, 4-2 - Binghamton Devils
- Monsters Best Checkers 2-1 in Extra Time - Cleveland Monsters
- T-Birds Offense Overwhelms Bears, 8-1, for 5th Straight Win - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Comets Streak Halted by Bruins Shutout - Utica Comets
- San Diego Gulls Recall Sideroff from Tulsa - San Diego Gulls
- New Jersey Devils Acquire Goaltender Louis Domingue from Tampa Bay - Binghamton Devils
- Tampa Bay Lightning Acquire Conditional 2021 Seventh-Round Draft Pick - Syracuse Crunch
- Amerks Assign Luukkonen to Cyclones - Rochester Americans
- Day of the Dead Night, Skate with the Hogs Highlight Weekend Slate - Rockford IceHogs
- Griffins Issue Statement Regarding the Passing of Bill LeRoy - Grand Rapids Griffins
- America Recycles Day, Presented by Sunnking, Set for November 13 - Rochester Americans
- Wolves' Elvenes Named Rookie of the Month - Chicago Wolves
- Igor Shesterkin Named CCM/AHL Goaltender of the Month for October - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Boucher, Elvenes, Shesterkin Named CCM/AHL Award Winners for October - AHL
- Griffins Host School Day Game and Military Appreciation Weekend - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Jets Recall C.J. Suess from Manitoba - Manitoba Moose
- Battle of Ontario Heads to Belleville - Toronto Marlies
- Heat, Barracuda Face off Friday - Stockton Heat
- Moose Sign Forward Nathan Todd - Manitoba Moose
- Rochester Americans Game Preview: Friday, November 1 vs. Binghamton Devils - Rochester Americans
- Belleville Signs Cassels to PTO - Belleville Senators
- Sound Tigers Battle Crunch Tonight - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- American Hockey League Joins NHL, NHLPA in 21st Annual Hockey Fights Cancer Initiative - AHL
- American Hockey League Joins NHL, NHLPA in 21st Annual Hockey Fights Cancer Initiative - AHL
- Game Preview: Bears at Thunderbirds, 7:05 PM - Hershey Bears
- Game Day Build-Up: Senators vs. Marlies, November 1 - Belleville Senators
- Capitals Recall Forward Liam O'Brien - Hershey Bears
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.