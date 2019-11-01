San Diego Gulls Recall Sideroff from Tulsa
November 1, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release
SAN DIEGO - The San Diego Gulls announced today that the American Hockey League (AHL) club has recalled right wing Deven Sideroff from the Tulsa Oilers (ECHL).
Sideroff, 22 (4/14/97), recorded 5-4=9 points and 19 penalty minutes (PIM) in 11 games with Tulsa this season. At the time of his recall, the 6-0, 180-pound forward led the Oilers in goals and shots (40) while ranking third among ECHL leaders in shots. Selected by the Anaheim Ducks in the third round (84th overall) of the 2015 NHL Draft, Sideroff has appeared in 71 career AHL games with San Diego, earning 4-11=15 points and 49 PIM.
